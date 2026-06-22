Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four

A New Look At Midnight: Fantastic Four From Marvel Comics In October

A New Look At Midnight: Fantastic Four From Marvel Comics In October 2026 from Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker

Article Summary Midnight: Fantastic Four #1 launches October 7, 2026 as part of Marvel’s new horror-driven Midnight Universe line.

Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker reimagine the Fantastic Four with a dark cosmic horror origin steeped in dread.

Marvel’s Midnight line debuts with Midnight X-Men, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight Spider-Man on one day.

New details reveal Marvel’s launch plan, Cloaked Cover format, and early variant cover listings for Midnight titles.

Marvel Comics is set to launch Midnight, a horror-universe line of comics featuring familiar figures from some of its biggest-name creators, in a format being compared to DC Comics' Absolute line. The debut issues of Marvel Comics' new Midnight Universe line, Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker and Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc all arrive on the 7th of October as the only Marvel comics released that day (night?). And now with this screencap from the new Marvel catalogue of how the Midnight Fantastic Four will be looking, before Marvel Comics changed the schedules…

These do seem to be more standard-looking versions of the FF than the one that we'd seen in Marvel's officially released covers from Kev F Walker.

"Let's be honest: any other circumstances, Marvel wouldn't let me write the Fantastic Four. Because I'm too mean and evil for the first family. But this is the dark continuity of the Midnight Universe—a fresh origin story for the characters that channels cosmic, Lovecraftian terror—which makes it a perfect match for me. Mad science and cults and hidden realities await. The pacing is patient and full of dread and mystery and rich with a mythology that will feel both familiar and uncanny." – Benjamin Percy

"I was very excited when Marvel told me the revamped plans for the Midnight launch because when I read both Ben and Phillip's first scripts—and even more than that when the art started rolling in—I knew that this line was going to be something special. As for me personally, I haven't been this excited about a book in a very long time. There are certain kinds of projects that I, and I think most fans, prefer for me to be working on: Ambitious stories with intricate plots and long-form payoffs, which is exactly what MIDNIGHT X-MEN is… I have an epic, rich storytelling blueprint for this series, and I don't know that I've ever felt so…in the zone…when writing comics." – Jonathan Hickman

"The Midnight meetings with Jonathan and Ben continue to energize me, every time. I want my readers and fans to know I've never written a longer series outline than the one for MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN. By the time the first issue comes out, I'll have written two 50-plus-issue series for Marvel and DC, but I want and expect MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN to be the longest, most epic series of my career… the series on which I bring everything I've learned to bear.. Marvel's putting a TON of trust in ScieTronc and me on this project, and we're using that trust to make big asks and take big creative risks. I want to see a Spider-Man that was conceived by H.R. Giger, directed by David Cronenberg, adapted for the comic page by Junji Ito. I want Peter's origin to be so upsetting it haunts me, and to see the Lizard and Doctor Octopus through the lens of a John Carpenter movie or a Resident Evil game. I'm so stoked for readers to see what we're making." – Phillip Kennedy Johnson

"The more we talked about Midnight, the more we realized it was far more than just the birth of another new universe—it was on an entirely different scale creatively, a doorway to something that was not only immediately exciting, but had immense long-term promise. The world these creators are building is truly special and the passion behind the stories they're envisioning was palpable. We wanted to match their ambition with this unique launch plan, one that allows both retailers and fans to fully immerse themselves into this new line right from the start. When the clock strikes Midnight on October 7, these three series will unleash a bold new energy that we hope echoes throughout the industry for the foreseeable future." – Midnight Universe Executive Editor and still in the building, Dan Buckley

The main covers of the Midnight titles will be presented in Cloaked Cover trade dress, revealing the full artwork only on the first page. With the exception of the debut issues, the full artwork will remain shrouded in shadow, only revealing itself to readers who pick them up on stands.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. On Sale October 7

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. On Sale October 7 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by KEV WALKER

An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? On Sale October 7

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? On Sale October 7 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. On Sale October 7

"The light had its turn. Dark. Unpredictable. Unmissable. The Midnight Universe draws in longtime fans and newcomers alike to enter a terrifying new world where anything can happen. Interconnected by rich lore, Marvel's most acclaimed modern creators are given free rein to reimagine heroes with shocking twists and chilling transformations in boundary-less storytelling that will keep readers on edge issue after issue. The X-Men no longer fight for acceptance, they hunger for blood. The Fantastic Four venture into the unknown not to save the world—but to unleash terror upon it. And Spider-Man discovers that with great power… comes something monstrous. Midnight Spider-Man" Here are the current lists of variant covers coming…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 TBD ARTIST MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 TBD ARTIST VIRGIN VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 TBD ARTIST MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 BJORN BARENDS MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 TBD ARTIST PROMO VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 TBD ARTIST MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 TBD ARTIST VIRGIN VARIANT

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 TBD ARTIST MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 TBD ARTIST MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 TBD ARTIST MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 TBD ARTIST VIRGIN VARIANT

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 TBD ARTIST MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 TBD ARTIST MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2 TBD ARTIST MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2 TBD ARTIST VIRGIN VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2 TBD ARTIST MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

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