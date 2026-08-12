Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Ganke Lee, miles morales, ned leeds, Valentina Ludvenko

A New Miles Morales: Spider-Man Romantic Interest, Valentina Ludvenko?

A New Miles Morales: Spider-Man Romantic Interest, Valentina Ludvenko? Spider-Spoilers...

Article Summary Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 hints at a possible new romantic interest as Miles starts noticing Valentina Ludvenko.

With Spider-Gwen and the Spider-Verse still complicating things, Miles seems ready to explore a fresh connection.

Valentina Ludvenko is introduced as a key new classmate, with Ganke quickly stepping in as Miles' wingman.

Empire University looks set to reshape Miles' personal life, making Valentina a name to watch in Spider-Man's world.

Today's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 by Bryan Hill, Nico Leon and Valentine DeLandro, sees Miles Morales dealing with his rather complicated life of late. Dealing with whether his ex, Spider-Gwen, ac tuially wants him along for the Spider-Verse ride…

I am guessing Miguel O'Hara might have some plans that would really, really be blocked with Miles still hanging around. But hanging around is what Miles Morales wants to do…

Instead, he prefers hanging out with Ganke Lee, who was essentially merged with the name "Ned Leeds" in the MCU version of Peter Parker's Spider-Man. So we have Miles, not-Ned-Leeds Ganke, what about a not-MJ?

Meet Valentina Ludvenko. A mutant, but not that kind of mutant. Waardenburg syndrome is a group of rare genetic conditions that primarily affect pigmentation of the hair, skin, and eyes and can cause hearing loss. Named after Dutch ophthalmologist Petrus Johannes Waardenburg, it results from mutations in genes involved in the development of neural crest-derived cells, especially melanocytes. The estimated prevalence is roughly 1 in 40,000 people, accounting for about 2 to 5% of cases of congenital hearing loss. As for the eyes, it can result in very pale blue eyes, different coloured eyes or segments of different colours in one eye, a white forelock, premature greying of hair, or patches of lighter skin, a broad nasal root or widely spaced inner corners of the eyes. Some types can also include upper-limb contractures, muscle hypoplasia, or fused fingers… and severe constipation. So yeah, let's hope it ends with the eyes…

I like tea as well! Miles Morales doesn't know what he likes. But thankfully he has Ganke for more than just helping with Spider-battles…

He's a true wingman. And it looks like these three will have a future together at Empire University going forward…

You never know, maybe she'll prefer Ganke. Just Miles Morales' Spider-luck… the new Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 by Bryan Hill, Nico Leon and Valentine DeLandro is published by Marvel Comics today.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 by Bryan Hill, Nico Leon, Valentine DeLandro

THE NEXT ERA OF MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN STARTS NOW! MILES MORALES is back in black (and red)! SPIDER-MAN thinks he has it allllll handled: homework, super-villains…a new school crush?? No, no–Miles' is focused on what matters: helping the good folks of Brooklyn. Friendly. Neighborhood. Spider-Manning at his best! But a vengeful villain from Jeff Morales' past with SHIELD threatens to destroy not only Spider-Man–but the entire Morales family. $4.99 8/12/2026

THE NEXT ERA OF MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN STARTS NOW! MILES MORALES is back in black (and red)! SPIDER-MAN thinks he has it allllll handled: homework, super-villains…a new school crush?? No, no–Miles' is focused on what matters: helping the good folks of Brooklyn. Friendly. Neighborhood. Spider-Manning at his best! But a vengeful villain from Jeff Morales' past with SHIELD threatens to destroy not only Spider-Man–but the entire Morales family. $4.99 8/12/2026 Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 by Bryan Hill, Nico Leon, Val De Landro

SINS OF THE FATHER! ENTER REVENANT – a super villain from Jeff Morales' past who will stop at nothing to have his revenge against the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent…but their seemingly perfect plan didn't count on SPIDER-MAN! But how can Miles Morales fight an enemy who has a counter for his every move and power? What tragic events led to Revenant's fall – and what does Miles' dad have to do with it? $4.99 9/23/2026

SINS OF THE FATHER! ENTER REVENANT – a super villain from Jeff Morales' past who will stop at nothing to have his revenge against the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent…but their seemingly perfect plan didn't count on SPIDER-MAN! But how can Miles Morales fight an enemy who has a counter for his every move and power? What tragic events led to Revenant's fall – and what does Miles' dad have to do with it? $4.99 9/23/2026 Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 by Bryan Hill, Nico Leon, Val De Landro

SINS OF THE FATHER PART III SPIDER-MAN made a mistake. He got in the way. Now Jeff Morales' past isn't just back to haunt him. Miles' friends and family could all end up as collateral. Jeff may be complicit in this villain's rise…but what role did the Kingpin of Crime play? $4.99 10/21/2026

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