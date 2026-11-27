Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, Demon, Etrigan, jack kirby, james harren

A New Origin For Etrigan By James Harren In The Demon #3 (Spoilers)

A New Origin For Etrigan By James Harren In The Demon #3 (Spoilers) from DC Comics Next Level next Wednesday

Article Summary A New Origin for Etrigan in The Demon #3 reveals that Etrigan chose the bond with Jason Blood for a mission on Earth.

The feature traces Etrigan lore from Jack Kirby and the New 52 to Rick Veitch’s startling Swamp Thing origin twist.

James Harren’s The Demon recasts Jason Blood as an amnesiac wanderer battling a demonic invasion across Gotham.

Demon #3 suggests Hell works like a waking dream, with Etrigan and other demons awaiting summons to walk Earth.

Originally created by Jack Kirby in 1972 for DC Comics, Etrigan, son of the demon Belial, was summoned by his master on Earth, the wizard Merlin, who bound Etrigan to Jason Blood, an arrogant knight in King Arthur's Camelot, making him immortal but cursing him to share his life with Etrigan.

Centuries later, Jason Blood served as a prominent demonologist in Gotham City, where he discovered the poem that would allow him to switch places with Etrigan by reciting it.

In the New 52 DC Reboot in 2011 , Etrigan gains a new history as a Rhyming Demon who served Lucifer before leading a rebellion against him. Jason of Norwich, scribe to Merlin, had a prophecy that without a quest to force him to heal his rage, he would kill his lover, Madame Xanadu. Merlin bonded Etrigan to Jason in an attempt to provide this quest, and they came to an agreement and shared their existence. Jason became known as Jason of the Blood, one of the Demon Knights and later a member of Avalon's Stormwatch.

Recently, the publicationof the originally withdrawn Rick Veitch Swamp Thing series revealed a new origin for Etrigan: bonded to a Roman Centurion by his father, Belial, only for Jesus Christ to exorcise him from the soldier, condemning him to exile on Earth. The parallels between a demon sending his son to Earth in The Passion are noted.

The current Demon series by writer/artist James Harren has seen unseen demonic beasts from Hell infest the world (especially Gotham), feeding on human souls and leaving hollow shells behind. Only Jason Blood can see them and fight them, now a weathered, amnesiac wanderer/vagabond using magical artefacts rather than unleashing Etrigan, although that doesn't last long. We saw flashbacks to Jason Blood in the court of King Arthur after his death, leaving Camelot as it had become corrupt.

And now in Demon #3, out next week, we see Etrigan's past, for the first time seeing the deal that Etrigan did to be bonded to Jason Blood, rather than the other way around. The question never asked: what was in it for Etrigan, and did he have a choice? And his mission, it seems, was to fight other demons loosed on Earth.

Dreaming in hell, along with other demons, living on Earth when summoned or needed by Jason Blood…

If The Matrix movie was a subtext for Hell, The Demon seems to be making it full text... The Demon #3 by James Harren is published by DC Comics on Wednesday as part of DC Next Level.

DEMON #3 (W/A/CA) James Harren

HUNTED! Jason's on a quest by Merlin to find the Eternity Book and put a stop to the demonic incursion. His mission brings him to a magical village, but he's being hunted by a host of enemies. And if that wasn't troubling enough, the Demon bound to his soul yearns to be released. $3.99 12/2/2026

DEMON #4 (W/A/CA) James Harren

THE DEMON AWAKENS! Jason and Klarion are cornered by both the Iron Duke's bots and a prince of Hell. What tricks can Jason Blood pull out to escape, or will he be forced to turn to the monster clawing under his skin to get out? $3.99 1/6/2027

THE DEMON AWAKENS! Jason and Klarion are cornered by both the Iron Duke's bots and a prince of Hell. What tricks can Jason Blood pull out to escape, or will he be forced to turn to the monster clawing under his skin to get out? $3.99 1/6/2027 DEMON #5 (W/A/CA) James Harren

CAN JASON BLOOD ESCAPE HIS PAST? Jason Blood's journey to Castle Branek has been a harrowing one, but as he lands on its doorstep, the memories of his past come flooding back. The tragedy of Jason's early life is revealed!

$3.99 2/3/2027

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