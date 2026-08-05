Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: jsa, spectre

A New Spectre Identity For The DC Universe Before JSA Ends

A New Spectre Identity For The DC Universe Before JSA Ends, from Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui

Article Summary JSA appears to be heading for its finale with issue #24, but issue #22 first delivers a major new Spectre twist.

After DC All In shattered Jim Corrigan’s bond, the Spectre went rogue and began searching for a new host.

Yolanda Montez seemed a possible Spectre successor, but JSA #22 reveals a darker and more fitting alternative.

A new Spectre candidate emerges as the series nears its endgame.

It looks like the current JSA series is coming to an end with #24. But before Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui leave the Justice Society of America, they are leaving it with a new Spectre in JSA #22, out today…

Classically, The Spectre is a powerful supernatural force of nature in DC Comics, the divine embodiment of God's vengeance. Created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Bernard Baily, the character first appeared in More Fun Comics #52 in 1939. Recently, the Justice Society Of America has been dealing with an untethered Spectre, the word of God, a fallen angel judging all of humanity without grace or forgiveness.

Previously in the DC All-In Special, Darkseid kidnapped Jim Corrigan and forced him to bond his alter ego, The Spectre, fallen angel Aztar, and the Word of God, with Darkseid.

Because he fancied a bit of that action…

It didn't end well. And in JSA #21, we saw what the effect of that split was on The Spectre and Jim Corrigan.

As the rules binding Jim Corrigan to The Spectre were broken, and the Spectre is rogue. And The Spectre was seeking a new host…

Yolanda Montez, the second Wildcat, following her godfather Ted Grant, whose powers fully emerged during the Crisis on Infinite Earths, and who took on his mantle in the wake of that event… and now The Spectre? Maybe, maybe not. Because there's a motivation Jim Corrigan had that Yolanda Montez does not. And in today's JSA #22, there's a more ghostly alternative.

JSA #22 by Jeff Lemire, Diego Olortegui

Ted Grant, the original dead Wildcat. And an opportunity to come back from that deadness. He first appeared in Sensation Comics #1 in 1942, created by Bill Finger and Irwin Hasen. Ted Grant was once a world-class boxer who was framed for murder. However, after the justice system fails him, he becomes a vigilante, donning a black cat-themed costume to clear his name and protect the innocent. He would then go on to be a member of the Justice Society of America and even help train other heroes, including Batman and Black Canary, who now run his old gym.

I wonder if she will give it back to the New Voice Of God?

JSA #22 by Jeff Lemire, Diego Olortegui

The wrath of the Spectre has ravaged the JSA. As the dust settles, one hero will step up and take on the mantle of the Spectre, but will they be able to control its fury? $3.99 8/5/26

The wrath of the Spectre has ravaged the JSA. As the dust settles, one hero will step up and take on the mantle of the Spectre, but will they be able to control its fury? $3.99 8/5/26 JSA #23

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Teddy Kristiansen (CA) Diego Olortegui

A TIMES PAST SPY THRILLER! After the JSA disbanded in the 1950s, the heroes retired in order to maintain their secret identities, but that doesn't mean there weren't still people in need. Witness a secret JSA mission set in the 1960s! $3.99 9/2/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Teddy Kristiansen (CA) Diego Olortegui A TIMES PAST SPY THRILLER! After the JSA disbanded in the 1950s, the heroes retired in order to maintain their secret identities, but that doesn't mean there weren't still people in need. Witness a secret JSA mission set in the 1960s! $3.99 9/2/2026 JSA #24

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Teddy Kristiansen (CA) Diego Olortegui

BEHIND ENEMY LINES! Wildcat, Dr. Midnite, and Hourman are trapped behind enemy lines and must save one of their former teammates! How will the heroes risk it all for one of their own? Find out in this last tale of the Justice Society of America! $3.99 10/7/2026

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