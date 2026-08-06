Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jsa, newlitg, spectre

A New Spectre Identity in The Daily LITG, 6th August 2026

A New Spectre Identity was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

A New Spectre Identity was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A New Spectre Identity and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition

LITG two years ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

LITG three years ago with Superman And Lois

LITG four years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG five years ago, A Soft Jensen Ackles

LITG six years ago, Doctor Strange, The Robin King

Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.

LITG seven years ago

It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Sarah Horrocks , comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae.

, comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae. Markisan Naso , writer of Voracious.

, writer of Voracious. Comics journalist, Vaneta Rogers .

. Ed Hannigan , co-creator of Cloak And Dagger.

, co-creator of Cloak And Dagger. Susan Dorne , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Terry Pallot, inker on Star Trek, Spider-Man, Nova.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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