Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Kingdom Of Zod, sophie campbell, Super-Force, supergirl

A New Supergirl-Led Super Team For The Kingdom Of Zod (Super Spoilers)

A New Supergirl-Led Super Team For The Kingdom Of Zod, created by Sophie Campbell in Supergirl #15 (Super Spoilers)

Article Summary Supergirl #15 sets up Kingdom of Zod with Kara stepping into leadership and assembling a brand-new Supergirl team.

The emerging Super-Force includes Lena Luthor, Princess Shark, Nightflame, Lana Lang, and Thundergirl.

Solicits tease bigger Supergirl reinforcements ahead, including Conner Kent, Superboy-Prime, Steel, and Lois Lane.

Supergirl’s Super-Force launches in Superman #40 and drives the Kingdom of Zod crossover through September.

We're getting the new Kingdom Of Zod Superman crossover coming up, for all of you distracted by Bad Seeds, as the kryptonite kingdom of El Caldero established in Superman Unlimited has been taken over by a returning General Zod. And we are told that "Supergirl gathers her own super-force to infiltrate the Kingdom! Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Lois Lane, Steel, Lana Lang, Natasha Irons, Princess Shark, and more of Supergirl's wild cast!" But it seems that the lower case wasn't the one to use… and the cast members may be a little more diverse.

As at the end of today's Supergirl #15 by Sophie Campbell, she gathers her compatriots together with a newfound mojo… and an old, familiar look.

And if she needs to be a leader, she needs a team to lead. As the solicits say, Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Lois Lane, Steel, Lana Lang, Natasha Irons, Princess Shark…"

Okay, we may need some of them to still show their faces. Right now it's Lena Luthor, Princess Shark, Nightflame, Princess Shark, Lana Lang and Thundergirl. But for now? We have a new Super Super-team. And we already know the name, we just need to see it in all caps.

SUPER-FORCE! Continuing in Superman #40, where I guess they will recruit Superboy-Prime. And then onwards to the Kingdom Of Zod!

Supergirl #15 by Sophie Campbell

As Supergirl starts to gain the upper hand, Black Flame spots an opportunity to escape Kandor and bring the fight to Earth. Powered by the yellow sun, this Kandorian rebel could be unstoppable. It's now up to Supergirl to rein her in before the entire planet ends up in danger! 7/8/26 $3.99

As Supergirl starts to gain the upper hand, Black Flame spots an opportunity to escape Kandor and bring the fight to Earth. Powered by the yellow sun, this Kandorian rebel could be unstoppable. It's now up to Supergirl to rein her in before the entire planet ends up in danger! 7/8/26 $3.99 SUPERMAN #40

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora (CA) Mark Spears

SUPERBOY-PRIME VS. MANCHESTER BLACK FOR THE SOUL OF DC COMICS! The villainous Manchester Black demands to be resurrected and thinks Superboy-Prime knows how to give him his life back. But it's more than that. Manchester Black wants to escape the world of comics and come to our world! It's meta versus meta! If Prime survives, he will still have to deal with members of the Super-Family, who are not happy he wants to be Superman! This all builds up to next month's Superman blockbuster summer story! $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora (CA) Mark Spears SUPERBOY-PRIME VS. MANCHESTER BLACK FOR THE SOUL OF DC COMICS! The villainous Manchester Black demands to be resurrected and thinks Superboy-Prime knows how to give him his life back. But it's more than that. Manchester Black wants to escape the world of comics and come to our world! It's meta versus meta! If Prime survives, he will still have to deal with members of the Super-Family, who are not happy he wants to be Superman! This all builds up to next month's Superman blockbuster summer story! $4.99 SUPERGIRL #16

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Guillem March

KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART ONE! SUPERGIRL RALLIES THE SUPER-FORCE! The Kryptonite Kingdom of El Caldero has been taken over by General Zod! Supergirl gathers her own super-force to infiltrate the Kingdom! Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Lois Lane, Steel, Lana Lang, Natasha Irons, Princess Shark, and more of Supergirl's wild cast! But before they can remove Zod from power, he unleashes a dangerous new force…

What is the K-Zone?! $3.99 8/12/2026

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Guillem March KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART ONE! SUPERGIRL RALLIES THE SUPER-FORCE! The Kryptonite Kingdom of El Caldero has been taken over by General Zod! Supergirl gathers her own super-force to infiltrate the Kingdom! Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Lois Lane, Steel, Lana Lang, Natasha Irons, Princess Shark, and more of Supergirl's wild cast! But before they can remove Zod from power, he unleashes a dangerous new force… What is the K-Zone?! $3.99 8/12/2026 ACTION COMICS #1101

(W) Mark Waid (A) Montos (CA) Guillem March

KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART TWO! SUPERMAN IS BACK! Superman returned in last month's landmark #1100 issue! Now the Man of Steel crashes into the present day and finds himself thrown into the war with Zod! With a few stowaways along for the ride including…young Clark Kent?! The battle for Zod's Kryptonite Kingdom has already begun! Is Superman's return too late?

$4.99 8/12/2026

(W) Mark Waid (A) Montos (CA) Guillem March KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART TWO! SUPERMAN IS BACK! Superman returned in last month's landmark #1100 issue! Now the Man of Steel crashes into the present day and finds himself thrown into the war with Zod! With a few stowaways along for the ride including…young Clark Kent?! The battle for Zod's Kryptonite Kingdom has already begun! Is Superman's return too late? $4.99 8/12/2026 SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #16

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) Mark Spears

KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART THREE! THE KRYPTONITE KINGDOM GROWS! Zod reveals the secrets of his Kryptonite Kingdom. His powers are back. His empire grows, but it's not enough. He demands more. No matter the cost. Tomorrow Man, Steel, Natasha Irons, and Lana Lang work together to develop a cure for the Kryptonite infection that spreads across the world!

$4.99 8/19/2026

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) Mark Spears KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART THREE! THE KRYPTONITE KINGDOM GROWS! Zod reveals the secrets of his Kryptonite Kingdom. His powers are back. His empire grows, but it's not enough. He demands more. No matter the cost. Tomorrow Man, Steel, Natasha Irons, and Lana Lang work together to develop a cure for the Kryptonite infection that spreads across the world! $4.99 8/19/2026 SUPERMAN #41

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows (CA) Mark Spears

KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART FOUR! SUPERMAN VERSUS ZOD! An epic battle of power and revenge across the Kryptonite Kingdom! An eye for an eye! But Superboy-Prime joins the fight, hoping to show the returning Superman how much he's changed! With a shock ending that will change the Kingdom of Zod and the DC Universe forever! $4.99 8/26/2026

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows (CA) Mark Spears KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART FOUR! SUPERMAN VERSUS ZOD! An epic battle of power and revenge across the Kryptonite Kingdom! An eye for an eye! But Superboy-Prime joins the fight, hoping to show the returning Superman how much he's changed! With a shock ending that will change the Kingdom of Zod and the DC Universe forever! $4.99 8/26/2026 SUPERGIRL #17

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Mark Spears

FAMILY FEUD IN TIME! KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART FIVE! After the shocking events of last month's crossover, Ursa and Supergirl are on a time-traveling battle to Krypton's past! They have beef with each other, but they must be careful not to get lost in time! Or, y'know…accidentally rewrite time again! The rest of Super-Force are either locked up in the Kryptonite Kingdom, injured, or fighting a losing battle to stop the spread of Zod's deadly K-Zone! $3.99/9/2026

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Mark Spears FAMILY FEUD IN TIME! KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART FIVE! After the shocking events of last month's crossover, Ursa and Supergirl are on a time-traveling battle to Krypton's past! They have beef with each other, but they must be careful not to get lost in time! Or, y'know…accidentally rewrite time again! The rest of Super-Force are either locked up in the Kryptonite Kingdom, injured, or fighting a losing battle to stop the spread of Zod's deadly K-Zone! $3.99/9/2026 ACTION COMICS #1102

(W) Mark Waid (A) Montos (CA) Mark Spears

LOST IN KRYPTON'S PAST! KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART SIX! Young Clark Kent is trapped in Krypton's past, forced to witness a world he never knew for the first time. His only hope of getting home is to break Supergirl out of Zod's prison! But the present day is not safe either! Can Steel find a cure for the spread of the K-Zone before all of Earth is covered in Kryptonite?! $4.99 8/17/2026

(W) Mark Waid (A) Montos (CA) Mark Spears LOST IN KRYPTON'S PAST! KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART SIX! Young Clark Kent is trapped in Krypton's past, forced to witness a world he never knew for the first time. His only hope of getting home is to break Supergirl out of Zod's prison! But the present day is not safe either! Can Steel find a cure for the spread of the K-Zone before all of Earth is covered in Kryptonite?! $4.99 8/17/2026 SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #17

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) Mark Spears

SUPER SACRIFICE? KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART SEVEN! Ever since Superman saved the world from the Kryptonite asteroid, he's had a new power to absorb Kryptonite's deadly radiation. Will his new power be enough to stop Zod's plans? But what is the cost this time? Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, and Tomorrow Man must work together to hold off Zod's army so Superman can save the world! $4.99 9/16/2026

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) Mark Spears SUPER SACRIFICE? KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART SEVEN! Ever since Superman saved the world from the Kryptonite asteroid, he's had a new power to absorb Kryptonite's deadly radiation. Will his new power be enough to stop Zod's plans? But what is the cost this time? Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, and Tomorrow Man must work together to hold off Zod's army so Superman can save the world! $4.99 9/16/2026 SUPERMAN #42

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows (CA) Mark Spears

SUPER-FORCE RETURNS! KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART EIGHT! Superman, Supergirl, and Lois Lane gather all the members of the Super-Force for a Hail Mary play to restore order to the Kryptonite Kingdom. But Zod and Ursa stand in their way! But not the Zod you might expect… $4.99 9/23/2026

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