Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Alain Mauricet, kindergarten kulag, Mark Russell, NYCC

A Peek Inside Mark Russell And Alain Mauricet's "Kindergarten Gulag"

A Sneak Peek inside Mark Russell and Alain Mauricet's "Kindergarten Gulag" from Ahoy Comics for 2027

Article Summary Mark Russell and Alain Mauricet’s Kindergarten Gulag is an Ahoy Comics one-shot set for 2027, teasing a bizarre prison-island satire.

Russell describes Kindergarten Gulag as a man trapped on an island ruled by 5-year-olds, a loose metaphor for artificial intelligence.

Kindergarten Gulag joins Russell’s run of odd-length one-shots for Ahoy Comics, following the darkly comic Thanksgiving special.

Ahoy Comics may reveal more on Kindergarten Gulag at New York Comic Con, alongside updates on Russell and Steve Pugh’s Memory Hole.

We learned the tiniest smidgen of Mark Russell and Alain Mauricet's new comic book one-shot, Kindergarten Gulag, from Ahoy Comics at the ComicsPRO event at San Diego Comic-Con. "For people who ordered the Thanksgiving one-shot about the Thanksgiving dinner where they realised one of the people in their family is a serial killer, I have a series of these odd-length one-shots coming out, which I always like doing because every issue is an issue number one, they're easy to sell, and you don't have to worry about people dropping out." Kindergarten Gulag is "stay with me, about a man who wakes up and finds he's being imprisoned on an island, run by 5-year-olds. Sort of a loose metaphor for artificial intelligence, the idea that we think we're going to somehow contain this." And now we have a couple of Mauricet panels. Might we have a proper announcement at New York Comic Con?

We also might learn more about his new Ahoy Comics series with his Flintstones and Billionaire Island collaborator Steve Pugh, called Memory Hole, "about two robots who fall in love while exploring the void of space" also planned for 2027.

While at New York Comic Con on Saturday, the 10th of October, Ahoy Comics will host a Toxic Avenger signing at Forbidden Planet New York from 4-7 pm with Matt Bors, Felipe Sobreiro, Fred Harper, Lee Loughridge, and Lloyd Kaufman.

Ahoy Comics, based in Syracuse, New York, launched in 2018 and specialises in witty, satirical, humorous, and often dark or irreverent stories across genres like superheroes, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and social commentary. The company's internal shorthand for its approach is "Funny Vertigo." It was founded by Hart Seely, a former newspaper reporter and satirist, with comics veterans Tom Peyer as EIC, Stuart Moore as editor and Frank Cammuso as CCO.

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