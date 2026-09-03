Posted in: Comics | Tagged: london, Mirko Ilić, selfmadehero

A Private View Of Mirko Ilić's Comic Strips In London (Video + Photos)

A Private View of Mirko Ilić's Comic Strips in London for the launch of Nightmares and Daydreams: A.C. 2020 by Mirko Ilić from SelfMadeHero

Article Summary Mirko Ilić launches Nightmares and Daydreams: A.C. 2020 in London, with a private view at The Coningsby Gallery.

Video captures Mirko Ilić addressing guests including Dave McKean, Paul Gravett, Peter Hogan, and fellow creators.

SelfMadeHero’s new Mirko Ilić collection gathers surreal, wordless comics created during and after the Covid lockdowns.

The London exhibition offers a rare chance to see Mirko Ilić’s recent comic strip work before the Noho show closes.

Mirko Ilić, born in 1956 in Bosnia, is a comics artist, illustrator, and graphic designer based in New York City. He is widely regarded as one of the most prominent graphic designers from the Balkans, known for his work in comics, political illustration, album and poster design, editorial art direction, and later multidisciplinary studio projects. To the extent that when I told my graphic design student daughter that I would be meeting him last night, it was the most impressive thing I had done in her eyes in decades. Mirko Ilić addressed the gathering last night. Mirko Ilić has a collection of his recent cartoon strip work just published by SelfMadeHero with an introduction by Dave McKean, a short exhibition of his work in London at The Coningsby Gallery, and a private view last night. Nightmares and Daydreams: A.C. 2020 by Mirko Ilić will run in Noho until this coming Monday. Video of his address to the crowd, including McKean, but also Peter Hogan, Paul Gravett, Mark Stafford, Krent Able, Rachael Scott, Jess Kemp, photo gallery, a preview. and details of the project below. If you are in London, you have a few days to see it yourself, but the book is everywhere right now.

"In 2020, as his city and the world shut down around him, the acclaimed New York-based artist and graphic designer Mirko Ilić returned to his first love: drawing comics. With unprecedented time on his hands, he crafted a sequence of single-page stories to reflect the mood of those times – eventually naming his accumulated series in memory of 2020 AD – or rather (as a quite different sort of "AC Comic") "A.C. 2020". Those initials stand for "After Covid", because Ilić continued to create his intense visual essays even as the lockdowns slowly began to lift, channelling his inner anxieties and minute daily observations into a set of starkly surreal images that combine his unique personal imagination with the distilled inspiration of a lifetime's influence – from Magritte to Moebius, Marshall McLuhan to Winsor McCay, Robert Crumb to Leonard Cohen. SelfMadeHero aim to publish ground-breaking and beautiful work by authors and artists from across the globe, from the quirky and humorous to the political and profound. We are proud to bring readers graphic novels and visual narratives that provoke, entertain, inspire, and inform."

Nightmares and Daydreams: A.C. 2020: A collection of wordless single-page visual essays by award-winning artist and designer Mirko Ilic, Dave McKean, Steven Heller.

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