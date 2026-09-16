Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

A Return To DNX And X-Men Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday (Spoilers)

The return of someone special to DNX and X-Men today from Marvel Comics, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday (Spoilers)

DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini and X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz are both published today from Marvel Comics. As Quentin Quire is taking on Cassandra Nova, a member of the mutant terrorist group 3K, for the fate of the world, planning to drop the X-Virus, the gene bomb, on the entire world. He is an Omega-Level telepath. But so is she, the mummandrai twin of Charles Xavier, and has been around for billions of years. So even when he thinks he has defeated her…

… he hasn't. While Reed Richards is debating the morality of saving the life – and mutant powers of Magneto…

And in a death grip between the two, it comes down to a game of telepathic chicken over who will survive… Quentin Quire finds that weapon.

And just as a gun does what it is directed to…

… and we see a return to the Xbooks for DNX as previously promised…

… so Quentin points it right at her head.

More of a Jean bomb than a gene bomb. But also fitting for a Phoenix to take out a Cassandra… and just in time for Avengers: Doomsday. They probably need to fix Magneto in time for that as well. DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini and DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini are both published today from Marvel Comics.

DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS! $5.99 9/16/2026

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS! $5.99 9/16/2026 X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz

DNX TIE-IN! PSI-WAR! While the X-Men battle 3K in a desperate bid to stave off disaster, Kid Omega engages in brain-to-brain combat with Cassandra Nova! It's the telepathic throwdown of the century! $4.99 9/16/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!