Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman, jason aaron, Juan Ferreyra, maximortal, rick veitch

A Socialist Activist Absolute Superman Vs The Billionaires (Spoilers)

A Socialist Activist Superman Vs The Billionaires in Absolute Superman #23 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Superman #23 uses sparse dialogue and Kal-El’s internal monologue to drive a tense showdown with Toyman.

Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra portray Absolute Superman as a socialist activist targeting billionaires and war profiteers.

Absolute Superman #23 shows Superman wrecking missiles, tanks, jets, and luxury wealth as Robin Hood justice.

The issue frames Superman as an omnipresent force of judgment, while Toyman’s role leaves Kal-El deeply shaken.

Today's Batman #13 reduces dialogue to a minimum and uses no narration. While today's Absolute Superman #23 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra takes a similar, if separate, approach, reducing words spoken, replacing them with internal monologue from Kal-El, following a flashback to Krypton, as Superman confronts what this world's Toyman has actually been up to.

As well as who his clients are… as the Absolute Superman becomes a socialist warrior, a Robin Hood-style activist…

With this young Absolute Superman destroying their possessions…

…. as well as property…

… from missiles, breaking the comic book gutter to do so…

… and blowing up tanks on the ground. And as for those billionaire yachts you hear about?

They are slightly less useful in the middle of the Sahara Desert. And for all the criticism that Boeing gets for plane doors that fall off mid-flight…

…this kind of thing rarely happens to private jets. And as for Scrooge McDuck's money pit? After all, there's no good being a Robin Hood when you steal from the rich…

…and don't give to the poor. The Christ the Redeemer statue of Jesus may be looking down on Rio de Janeiro, but it is Absolute Superman who spreads the cash around. But what of a system that rewards such billionaires, whatever, can they really face justice?

Apparently so with this God in the Sky, watching, listening, omnipresent. And as for Toyman?

We don't get to even hear his words, Superman's internal narrative drowning them out, to him and to us. And Juan Ferreyra is giving us more of a Maximortal/Brat Pack approach to the character and his actions. It'#s not just Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing which is getting a revival at DC it seems. Absolute Superman #23 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published today by DC Comics. For $4.99 or$5.99 if you fancy redistributing some of your own wealth to Warner Bros.

Absolute Superman #23 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

Superman's hunt for Brainiac brings him up against the Toyman, who may just be the most terrifying villain the Man of Steel has faced yet—and their confrontation will leave Superman shaken in ways he never thought possible! $4.99 9/2/2026

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