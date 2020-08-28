A Supernatural Critical Role In The Daily LITG, 28th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And it begins with Supernatural, Walking Dead and The Three Jokers. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Supernatural, Critical Role, Walking Dead, – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

ICYMI: five more you may prefer.

Changes in the comic book industry are afoot…

Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000 – what was happening one year ago.

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out now. But what did happen to The Masked Raider?

What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline. But we have an actual comic convention in the microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino, not subject to any such social distancing laws….

San Marino Comics Festival 2020, Centro Storico, Piazzale "Lo Stradone", San Marino

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jack Kirby

Dell Barras, artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth.

artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth. Mike Leeke , artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more.

, artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more. Brian Sutton , colourist at Antarctic Press.

, colourist at Antarctic Press. Keith Quinn, artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson

artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson David Miller, artist on Malefic, Grimm Fairy Tales, Screwed, Honk!

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Supernatural, Critical Role, Fear The Walking Dead, almost-Italian comic cons, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.