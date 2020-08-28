A Supernatural Critical Role In The Daily LITG, 28th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And it begins with Supernatural, Walking Dead and The Three Jokers. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Supernatural, Critical Role, Walking Dead, – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
- Fear the Walking Dead Star Jenna Elfman: "Messed Up Stuff" in Season 6
- Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- The Three Jokers – So What Does It All Mean Then? (Spoilers)
- Did The Joker No Longer Kill Jason Todd? The Three Jokers Suggests So
- Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
- Batwing #19 and #20 Sell For $1000 on eBay After DC Black Batman News
- Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl Return with Kotobukiya
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
Changes in the comic book industry are afoot…
- The Campaign To #SaveHellblazer Ramps Up A Notch
- Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4
- Batman Ego Sells For $100 on eBay, After Links to The Batman Movie
- Leigh Baulch's Early Designs For The Sandman Looked Like David Bowie
- Valiant Comics Open Submissions For Published Comic Book Writers
Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000 – what was happening one year ago.
When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out now. But what did happen to The Masked Raider?
- That Mystery "Incoming" Figure From Marvel's December 2019 Teaser – is it Hulking as a New Captain Marvel?
- How Tomorrow's Marvel Comics #1000 Will Change Things (Spoilers)
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
- Misprinted "Mystic Intellect" Deck Sparks Interest – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Hot Toys Unveils "Justice League Batman" Finished Product
- A New Look for Poison Ivy and The Joker in Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
- Erik Larsen and Brian Keene vs. Terrific Production Over Creator Rights
- Gossip: No One Mention the Inhumans, Ms Marvel
- Fanboy Rampage: Whose Job Is It To Sell Comics, Anyway?
- Immortal Hulk Gossip – to Relaunch Or Not? And When?
- Doomsday Clock #11 Printed, In Stock at Diamond, In Comic Shops Next Week Alongside Legion: Millennium #1
- Gossip: The Future of Peter Milligan and Mike Allred's The X-Cellent?
- "Proud Boys" Protest Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado, Over Drag Show
- Interview: Mini Ladd Chats About His Career & His New Tour
- Gossip: The Future for Weapon Plus and Weapon X
- Kevin Conroy talks Arrowverse crossover, advice for Robert Pattinson
- "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
- Gossip: DC Comics, Mad Magazine, Warner Bros and AT&T Realpolitik at Play
- Gossip: A Dr Strange Event in December to Relaunch the Series?
- "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
- "Thor: Love and Thunder" Director Taika Waititi on New "Power Couple"
- Video Trailer for Marvel Comics #1000 – as Mark Waid's Captain America Essay Amended Over Politics
- The Batman Tattoos That Won It, in Channel 4's Naked Attraction Dating Show
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline. But we have an actual comic convention in the microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino, not subject to any such social distancing laws….
- San Marino Comics Festival 2020, Centro Storico, Piazzale "Lo Stradone", San Marino
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jack Kirby
- Dell Barras, artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth.
- Mike Leeke, artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more.
- Brian Sutton, colourist at Antarctic Press.
- Keith Quinn, artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson
- David Miller, artist on Malefic, Grimm Fairy Tales, Screwed, Honk!
