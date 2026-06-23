Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, aunt may, Cousin, Marcus To, peter parker

A Tale Of Another Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover

A Tale Of Another Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover from Marvel Comics and what it might mean for Peter Parker and Aunt May

Article Summary Another Amazing Spider-Man #1000 cover appears via ASM #31’s Foreshadow variant, teasing major September story fallout.

The setup follows the reveal that Aunt May and Uncle Ben had a biological son, Cormac Crane, before adopting Peter Parker.

The teaser raises whether Aunt May will learn Peter Parker is Spider-Man again, possibly through Cormac or Peter himself.

Another Amazing Spider-Man #1000 cover also hints the Web of Life and Spider-Verse could play a key role in the issue.

This is not a cover for Amazing Spider-Man #1000. It is, however, the Foreshadow variant cover to Amazing Spider-Man #31, last week's comic, that told the Truth about Aunt May and Uncle Ben's biological son, Cormac Crane, born fifteen years before they adopted their nephew, Peter Parker. Even though there is plenty more still to be told. Drawn by Marcus To and coloured by Marte Gracia, it is intended to foreshadow events in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, being published in September. And seems to show Aunt May holding back an unmasked Spider-Man from being sucked into the Spider-Verse Web of Life…

Does this mean that Aunt May will (again) learn that her son, Peter Parker, is Spider-Man? Will Cormac Crane, who knows Spider-Man is his cousin, reveal the truth? Will Peter do it himself? And what will the Web Of Life have to say about all of this? At least this is a less controversial cover than the actual ones on Amazing Spider-Man #1000…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT,

J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE! (W)

PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN,

JOHN ROMITA JR., STUART IMMONEN & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • WEBHEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION SPIDER-MAN 1967 WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

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