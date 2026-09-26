Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, frank miller, peach momoko, spider-girl

A Very Different Spider-Girl In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)

A Very Different Spider-Girl In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 courtesy of Peach Momoko and Frank Miller (Spoilers)

Article Summary Frank Miller and Peach Momoko’s Tears of the Spider-Queen in Amazing Spider-Man #1000 introduces a very different Spider-Girl.

The story pits Spider-Man against the Hand before unveiling a new Spider-Girl, or Spider-Queen, unlike the usual web-slinger.

The twist ending raises questions over whether this specific Spider-Girl in Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will return again.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 arrives first for Local Comic Shop Day, while also launching Spider-Man’s next major battle with Ravage.

Tears of the Spider-Queen by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko appears in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, released early today for Local Comic Shop Day, and pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand…

And so we have a new Spider-Girl, or Spider-Queen…

…but she does not look like the usual Spider-Person swinging around New York being chased by The Hand…

Oh Peach, oh Frank, what have you done? Is this the last time we will see this specific Spider-Girl? Expect a lot of requested signatures for this one at New York Comic Con. Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is published today in Local Comic Shop Day stores, and in all comic book stores and digitally this coming Wednesday. And launching the new big battle between Spider-Man and Ravage going forward…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)! " Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure. "Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn. "Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand

pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand "The Big Night" by WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Ed McGuinness

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes! "Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure! "I Can Never Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death. And more, including an interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton! 9/30/26 $9.99

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