Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow

A Very Unexpected Absolute Debut In Absolute Green Arrow #4 (Spoilers)

A Very Unexpected Absolute Debut In Absolute Green Arrow #4 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque (Spoilers)

Absolute Green Arrow #4 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is published by DC Comics, promising "the first appearance of a new Absolute take on a classic". That was promised as Solomon Grundy, who appeared briefly last issue. But is there someone else? Yes, yes there is.

As Dinah Lance looks at the other monsters being created on this island, as well as the Miraclo drug, in classic DC Comics history, the temporary power behind Hourman, in the Absolute Universe, developed with the potential to bring life back from death,

Doctor Iker was a minor Golden Age DC Comics character and a former enemy of the original Hourman. He was originally a scientist specialising in extradimensional matter, and later noted for genetics or related fields. He first appeared in Adventure Comics #64 in 1941, drawn by Bernard Baily but there was no writer credit.

An eccentric member of the Newark/New Jersey Science Club, he was expelled over his ideas and, seeking revenge, built a machine that drew energy from the Fifth Dimension and converted it into solid matter. This produced dwarf-like, invisible beings that robbed banks and committed other crimes.

Decades later, for the JSA, the character was revived, and joined TylerCo working in biotechnology or related fields and later helped study Sanderson Hawkins after the hero's transformation into a silicon-based lifeform. And now he's back in the Absolute Universe. And he's a Dr Moreau…

And it turns out that Jubal Slade, condemned by this very website for being a Jeffrey Epstein-alike, wasn't trafficking young women for sex, but for genetic experimentation. Well, that's alright then. And as for Miraclo reviving Oliver Queen and turning him into this Longbow Hunter, this Absolute Green Arrow…

Maybe not…

He's still dead in the Absolute Universe, murdered by Hawkman. Which means the identity of the Dark Archer is still unknown…

Absolute Green Arrow #4 by Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque

Dinah's search for the Green Arrow Killer has led them both to discover the truth behind the Island—a place far more horrifying than either of them could ever dream. But most disturbing of all is who they discover there—as Absolute Green Arrow debuts the first appearance of a new Absolute take on a classic August 19, 2026 $4.99

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