Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Animal Castle, Felix Delep, Xavier Dorison

Ablaze Official Full December 2026 Solicits With Animal Castle Vol 3

Ablaze Official Full December 2026 solicits launch Animal Castle Vol 3 final arc by Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep

Article Summary Ablaze's December 2026 solicits spotlight Animal Castle Vol 3 #1, launching Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep's final arc.

Animal Castle returns with Miss B, Azelar, and a high-stakes election that could decide the farm's future.

The Animal Castle finale blends fable and political commentary, as Silvio faces a growing movement for justice.

December's Ablaze lineup also includes Cimmerian, Book of Nosferatu, and Marshal Bass alongside Animal Castle.

Ablaze Official Full December 2026 solicits and solicitations launch the new Animal Castle Vol 3, with #1 of the final arc by Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep out before the end of the year.

ANIMAL CASTLE VOL 3 #1 (OF 3)

(W) Xavier Dorison (A/CA) Felix Delep

Animal Castle returns! Don't miss the final arc of Xavier Dorison and Félix Delip's beautifully written and rendered tale that combines fable with ever-relevant commentary of labor and human rights. Since humans abandoned the castle, Silvio the bull and his hound militia have been exploiting the castle's other animals as forced labor to the point of exhaustion. They are suffering tremendously, but how can they fight it? After an attempted violent revolution ended in a bloodbath, any hope for freedom and justice vanished for the revolt's organizer, Miss B, until she met Azelar, a rat with a tale to tell about non-violent revolution. After the organization of a general strike, Silvio granted the farm's animals their final demand…an election! But will the ballot grant the movement's wishes for a prosperous future through democracy, or does Silvio have one more trick in store?

$4.99 12/23/2026

CIMMERIAN A WITCH SHALL BE BORN #2 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Corbeyran, Robert E Howard (A) Stephane Perger (CA) Ito

After escaping execution by the (supposed) Queen Taramis, Conan lives among the Zuagir raiders, consolidating power and establishing connections with those suddenly subjected to tyrannical rule. Meanwhile, the witch Salome spares no mercy for her subjects or her sister, unknowing of the fight that's coming to her via the Cimmerian's barbaric machinations.

$4.99 12/9/2026

BOOK OF NOSFERATU #2 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Todor Hristov

Now aided by the mysterious Witch, Emil delves further into the darkness of the blight hiding beneath the façade of his homeland. After surviving against the forces of the undead, shambling to stop them, the pair seeks information from a priest with a strange past and a cursed present… The Book of Nosferatu is a tale unrestrained gothic horror written by Michael Moreci (Barbaric, Dick Tracy) and illustrated by Todor Hristov (Stranger Things), elaborating on the foundation of the classic film and bringing a comics-flavored flair! $4.99 12/16/2026

MARSHAL BASS TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Darko Macan (A/CA) Igor Kordey

From the creative team behind Cable: The End and Soldier X comes a tale extrapolated from the life of the first Black Deputy US Marshal! Set in the tumultuous aftermath of the American Civil War, River Bass is drawn into a career path he'd never expected: law enforcement. While he accepts the badge with an eye towards equality and justice, will the cruelty of the world allow him these ideals? Marshal Bass Vol. 1 contains three stories: First, when a Black gang earns the attention of the US Marshal Service, River Bass is recruited by Colonel Helena to infiltrate their ranks. While trying to keep his cover and accomplish his mission, he's confronted by the reality of the gang members' individual circumstances, goals, and outcomes, all weighed against his future as a US Marshal. Next, an investigation of a serial murderer goes awry when Marshal Bass confronts more killers than he bargained for…a whole family of killers, in fact! Further, while trying to escape desperate circumstances, he finds himself drawn to the daughter of the murderous clan. Then, when one of their daughters runs off with a young man, Bass is pressed by his wife to find her and bring her home, but the job becomes more complicated when the man in question becomes a murderer. Further, this man without a name may have greater ties to Bass than initially assumed…

$19.99 12/23/2026

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