Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Anarky, Damioan Wayne, deadshot

Anarky, Deadshot, Dr Psycho And Eradicator Coming To Absolute Universe

Absolute Anarky, Absolute Deadshot, Absolute Eradicator, Absolute Dr Psycho and Absolute Damian Wayne, probably, coming To DC Comics in February

Article Summary Absolute Anarky debuts in Absolute Green Arrow #7, targeting Star City’s elites and the systems that protect them.

Absolute Deadshot arrives in Absolute Green Lantern #23, putting Jo Mullein in his sights for Carol Ferris.

DC’s February 2027 Absolute Universe also adds Absolute Eradicator in Superman and Dr Psycho in Wonder Woman.

Absolute Batman #27 teases a likely Damian Wayne debut as The Demon Child storyline begins one year later.

Coming to an Absolute Universe near you soon… courtesy of DC Comics' February 2027 solicitations… certain DC Comics characters making their Absolute debuts in February… if you care for that sort of thing. Including Anarky, Eradicator, Dr Psycho and Deadshot…

Absolute Anarky in Absolute Green Arrow #7, "a new mysterious murderer stalks a polarized Star City—Absolute Anarky, who's inspired by the Green Arrow—but feels he needs to go farther. Anarky targets more than just billionaires, but also the institutions that empower them…and sees any adult over 30 as acceptable collateral damage"

Absolute Doctor Psycho in Absolute Wonder Woman #29. "Psycho has thought of nothing but Wonder Woman since she first appeared in the skies over Gateway City. When the perfect weapon appeared in the sky, he took it and tamed it, like he tamed his famous wife, and now…well, now he has Wonder Woman too."

Absolute Eradicator in Absolute Superman #28 whih asks "was Superman not the only survivor of the destruction of Krypton? The answer hides within an otherworldly realm known as the Phantom Zone."

While Absolute Deadshot in Absolute Green Lantern #23 sees "an unexpected assailant hell bent on taking her power for Carol Ferris and Hammond Industries. Jo Mullein is under the scope of Deadshot, and he never misses a target."

Oh, and of course someone who looks like Damian Wayne, child of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, in The Demon Child "One Year Later" storyline for Absolute Batman #27 , a title so restricted they put it on the cover. Will that do you for now? Good….

Absolute Green Lantern #23

(W) Al Ewing (A/C) Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant covers by Martin Simmonds, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Ben Oliver

Jo's battle with Obsidian over Evergreen gets interrupted by an unexpected assailant hell bent on taking her power for Carol Ferris and Hammond Industries. Jo Mullein is under the scope of Deadshot, and he never misses a target.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

(W) Al Ewing (A/C) Jahnoy Lindsay Variant covers by Martin Simmonds, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Ben Oliver Jo's battle with Obsidian over Evergreen gets interrupted by an unexpected assailant hell bent on taking her power for Carol Ferris and Hammond Industries. Jo Mullein is under the scope of Deadshot, and he never misses a target. 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027 Absolute Superman #28

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mirko Colak and Rafa Sandoval

Cover by Rafa Sandoval

Variant covers by Chuma Hill, Marcio Takara, and Alex Maleev

Was Superman not the only survivor of the destruction of Krypton? The answer hides within an otherworldly realm known as the Phantom Zone. But such secrets are fiercely protected by the devastating power of the Eradicator! The furious ghosts of Krypton haunt Kal-El!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mirko Colak and Rafa Sandoval Cover by Rafa Sandoval Variant covers by Chuma Hill, Marcio Takara, and Alex Maleev Was Superman not the only survivor of the destruction of Krypton? The answer hides within an otherworldly realm known as the Phantom Zone. But such secrets are fiercely protected by the devastating power of the Eradicator! The furious ghosts of Krypton haunt Kal-El! 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027 Absolute Wonder Woman #29

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Fabiana Mascolo

Cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Terry Dodson, Jonboy Meyers, and Jay Anacleto

Psycho has thought of nothing but Wonder Woman since she first appeared in the skies over Gateway City. When the perfect weapon appeared in the sky, he took it and tamed it, like he tamed his famous wife, and now…well, now he has Wonder Woman too. But can he hold her? Break her? He'll destroy everything to try!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Fabiana Mascolo Cover by Hayden Sherman Variant covers by Terry Dodson, Jonboy Meyers, and Jay Anacleto Psycho has thought of nothing but Wonder Woman since she first appeared in the skies over Gateway City. When the perfect weapon appeared in the sky, he took it and tamed it, like he tamed his famous wife, and now…well, now he has Wonder Woman too. But can he hold her? Break her? He'll destroy everything to try! 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027 Absolute Batman #27

(W) Scott Snyder (A/C) Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by Dike Ruan, Gabriele Dell'Otto, and Felipe Massafera | Foil by Nick Dragotta | 1:25 by Al Gofa

After the incredible cliffhanger in issue #25, superstars Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta pick up where we left off…and you won't believe what else is in store. [Story arc title redacted] starts here!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

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