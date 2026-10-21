Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Aquaman, Absolute Green Arrow, Absolute Justice, hector hammond

Absolute Aquaman? Absolute Green Arrow #6 Teases More (Spoilers)

Absolute Aquaman? Absolute Green Arrow #6 teases much more for Absolute Justice (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #6 reveals who is under the hood, but much more

Hector Hammond’s body-horror experiments and conspiracy finally collide

The issue appears to shake up Absolute Green Lantern ties and the wider Absolute Justice League.

Does Absolute Green Arrow #6 tease an Absolute Aquaman?

It's not all about who is under the Absolute Green Arrow hood. As Absolute Green Arrow #6 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is more about why, as plot, conspiracy, trick shots and misdirection come into play…

Maybe even dreams. As the Absolute Green Arrow identity is revealed… even if they were meant to be dead. You were just looking the wrong way. As Guillermo Garcia, fatal subject of many a body horror experiment from Hector Hammond, ends up as just a power play…

As Connor Hawke, son of Oliver Queen, takes on the mantle of the Absolute Green Arrow alongside Malcolm Meryln, even if that means faking his own death…

But it all leads to the revenge, played for, set up and shot, the arrow of conspiracy whistling through the air until it finds its target…

The death of Hector Hammond, antagonist for both Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Green Lantern, as well as a member of the Absolute Justice League. Or at least he was, maybe no longer, along with Ra's Al Ghul… still, they do have Lazarus Pits and Miraclo for a reason, even in the Absolute Universe… but there is more to come.

Arthur? As in Arthur Curry, maybe? Is there an Absolute Aquaman on the scene? But it looks like the Absolute Connor Hawke, the remaining Absolute Green Arrow, may owe his fealty to the Absolute Kobra Cult… which, in the DC Universe, as created by Martin Pasko, Steve Sherman, Jack Kirby and Pablo Marcos for Kobra #1 in 1976, employs snake motifs and uses genetic enhancements because it believes snakes to be superior to humans. And Absolute Justice is upon us… Absolute Green Arrow #6 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Green Arrow #6 by Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque

Green Arrow. Black Canary. Solomon Grundy. Hector Hammond. Their paths violently converge in a bloody finale one of them won't walk away from as the identity of the Green Arrow Killer is finally revealed. But it's only the first of many surprising revelations as the stage is set for the next audacious chapter in the saga of the newly extended Absolute Green Arrow.

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