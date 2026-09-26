Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: 9.9, Absolute Batman, cgc, ebay, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.9 Jumps From $10,000 To $18,000 In One Month

Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.9 jumps in value from $10,000 to $18,000 in one month

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.9 surged from a $10,000 sale in August to an $18,000 sale one month later on eBay.

With only ten CGC 9.9 copies registered, Absolute Batman #1 is proving to be one of DC’s hottest modern comics.

The $18,000 result ties the record for the most ever paid for an Absolute Batman comic, matching a unique sketch cover.

Created by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Batman has become a sales powerhouse driving huge demand and variants.

On the 20th of August, I reported that a copy of Absolute Batman #1, slabbed and graded by CGC at 9.9, had sold for a massive $10,000. One month on, a different copy of Absolute Batman #1, also slabbed and graded by CGC at 9.9, has now sold for an even more insane $18,000. That is an 80% increase on investment, minus fees, in one month.

There are no copies of Absolute Batman #1 that have been registered with CGC graded as 10.0. There are 9152r recorded as 9/8. There are only ten graded as 9.9, three signed, seven unsigned. This is one of the latter. That now equals the most ever paid for an Absolute Batman comic, $18,000 for a blank sketch cover of Absolute Batman #18, which Dan Quinatana then painted a unique one-off cover artwork on. But that's not the kind of comic you could have picked off the shelf for $4.99 in 2024… and of which there were over a hundred thousand copies out there. If you had all those copies, which would have cost you a million dollars, cover price (a quarter of a million, wholesale), and got them all graded at 9.9, it would now be worth almost two billion dollars…

Created by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta in 2024, with a series of scoops by Bleeding Cool going back to 2023, Absolute Batman launched the Absolute Universe line of titles for DC Comics and was an immediate hit. But then just kept getting bigger and bigger, setting new records. If Absolute Batman were a comic book publisher in its own right, it would be the fourth biggest in comic book stores. Indeed, some comic book outlets have opened simply to sell Absolute Batman. Exclusive retailer variant covers dwarf those of other comic book publications, to the extent that DC Comics has been forced to cap the number being distributed. Delays to the title can cause significant cash flow issues for retailers. Hordes of new customers have been brought into the store, and the Absolute Batman has successfully converted both Dogman and Berserk/One Piece/Chainsaw Man readers to the title. And the animated series can't come out fast enough. The comics may be damaged, but such is the demand that they are probably going to sell out anyway

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