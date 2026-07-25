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Absolute Batman #1 Gets 12th Printing, As DC Reprints 30 Batman Comics

Absolute Batman #1 gets a Twelfth Printing, as DC Comics reprints twenty-two Absolute Batman issues, as well as Non-Absolute Batman #1 to #8

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #1 lands a 12th printing as DC reprints the hit series from #1 through #20 amid strong sales.
  • Absolute Batman #2 gets a 9th printing, while multiple later issues score fresh reprints from second to eighth printings.
  • The Eisner Award-winning Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 returns with two fourth printings, including a cardstock edition.
  • DC also reprints Batman #1 through #8 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, with all 30 Batman comics due September 2.

I told you that Absolute Batman kept selling, with eighteen slots in the Top 400, and even in a week when there was no new Absolute Batman title. And DC Comics has decided to take everything to the mill again, with every Absolute Batman comic from #1 to #20 getting a new printing, including a twelfth for Absolute Batman #1 and a ninth for Absolute Batman #2. Absolute Batman #15 gets a fifth printing as well, and the Eisner Award-winning Absolute Batman Annual by Daniel Warren Johnson gets two fourth printings, with one on cardstock.

But it's not just Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta that is getting this treatment; the regular Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez Batman series is also getting similar treatment, with Batman #1 to Batman #8 all getting new printings, with Batman #1 and #2 getting fourth printings. Expect all of these to be in stores on the 2nd of September. No cover releases yet, but don't expect them to be too dissimilar from what has run so far…

Absolute Batman #1 Gets 12th Printing, As DC Reprints 30 Batman Comics
Absolute Batman #1 first printing cover by Nick Dragotta
  1. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Twelfth Printing
  2. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 Ninth Printing
  3. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3 Eighth Printing
  4. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 Seventh Printing
  5. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5 Sixth Printing
  6. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6 Sixth Printing
  7. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7 Seventh Printing
  8. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #8 Fifth Printing
  9. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9 Fifth Printing
  10. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10 Fifth Printing
  11. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11 Fifth Printing
  12. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12 Fifth Printing
  13. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13 Fourth Printing
  14. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 Fourth Printing
  15. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Fifth Printing
  16. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16 Third Printing
  17. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17 Second Printing
  18. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18 Second Printing
  19. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19 Second Printing
  20. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 Third Printing
  21. ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 Fourth Printing Daniel Warren Johnson
  22. ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 Fourth Printing Daniel Warren Johnson Cardstock
  23. BATMAN #1 Fourth Printing
  24. BATMAN #2 Fourth Printing
  25. BATMAN #3 Third Printing
  26. BATMAN #4 Third Printing
  27. BATMAN #5 Third Printing
  28. BATMAN #6 Second Printing
  29. BATMAN #7 Second Printing
  30. BATMAN #8 Second Printing

That's rather a lot of printings, but I am sure they will continue to keep selling…

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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