Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson, jorge jimenez, matt fraction, nick dragotta, printwatch, Scottt Snyder

Absolute Batman #1 Gets 12th Printing, As DC Reprints 30 Batman Comics

Absolute Batman #1 gets a Twelfth Printing, as DC Comics reprints twenty-two Absolute Batman issues, as well as Non-Absolute Batman #1 to #8

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 lands a 12th printing as DC reprints the hit series from #1 through #20 amid strong sales.

Absolute Batman #2 gets a 9th printing, while multiple later issues score fresh reprints from second to eighth printings.

The Eisner Award-winning Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 returns with two fourth printings, including a cardstock edition.

DC also reprints Batman #1 through #8 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, with all 30 Batman comics due September 2.

I told you that Absolute Batman kept selling, with eighteen slots in the Top 400, and even in a week when there was no new Absolute Batman title. And DC Comics has decided to take everything to the mill again, with every Absolute Batman comic from #1 to #20 getting a new printing, including a twelfth for Absolute Batman #1 and a ninth for Absolute Batman #2. Absolute Batman #15 gets a fifth printing as well, and the Eisner Award-winning Absolute Batman Annual by Daniel Warren Johnson gets two fourth printings, with one on cardstock.

But it's not just Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta that is getting this treatment; the regular Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez Batman series is also getting similar treatment, with Batman #1 to Batman #8 all getting new printings, with Batman #1 and #2 getting fourth printings. Expect all of these to be in stores on the 2nd of September. No cover releases yet, but don't expect them to be too dissimilar from what has run so far…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Twelfth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 Ninth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3 Eighth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 Seventh Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5 Sixth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6 Sixth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7 Seventh Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #8 Fifth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9 Fifth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10 Fifth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11 Fifth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12 Fifth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13 Fourth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 Fourth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Fifth Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16 Third Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17 Second Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18 Second Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19 Second Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 Third Printing ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 Fourth Printing Daniel Warren Johnson ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 Fourth Printing Daniel Warren Johnson Cardstock BATMAN #1 Fourth Printing BATMAN #2 Fourth Printing BATMAN #3 Third Printing BATMAN #4 Third Printing BATMAN #5 Third Printing BATMAN #6 Second Printing BATMAN #7 Second Printing BATMAN #8 Second Printing

That's rather a lot of printings, but I am sure they will continue to keep selling…

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