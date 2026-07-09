Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absoluet Batman, absolute, Dan Quintana, ebay, mark brooks, nick dragotta, scott snyder, Skottie Young

Absolute Batman #1 Now $315 Raw But Signed/Sketched/Slabbed For $1330

Absolute Batman #1 now sells for $315 raw on eBay but Signed/Sketched/Slabbed versions have sold for $1330...

Shortly before the announcement last month that an Absolute Batman was getting an adult animated series (not anime) from WB Animation and DC Studios, revealed at the Annecy 2026 Animation Film Festival in France, with Scott Snyder as executive producer and showrunner, with Nick Dragotta also producing, things went a little peculiar on eBay. And it is still kicking off. You can see a whole bunch of sales from last month on Bleeding Cool right here. Already the best-selling comic book in the direct market of comic book stores, with the most recent issue selling over half a million, prices are continuing to rise. Here are a few recent examples…

Absolute Batman #1 raw $315

Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.8 Signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder – $1125

Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.8 Signed and sketched by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder – $1,330

Absolute Batman #1-22, including Annual #1, Ark-M and Absolute Evil – $1500

Absolute Batman #1 NYCC 9.8 CGC Signed Mark Brooks and Scott Snyder – $1,700

and Scott Snyder – $1,700 Absolute Batman: #1 NYCC 9.8 CGC $1,252

Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.8 – $600

Absolute Batman #1 Jim Lee foil variant – $203

foil variant – $203 Absolute Batman #1 Akira – $800

Absolute Batman #1 Skottie Young – $800

– $800 Absolute Batman #1 Skottie Young CGC 9.8 signed by Skottie Young, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta – $1700

Absolute Batman #1 Philip Tan CGC 9.8 NYCC – $2,300

CGC 9.8 NYCC – $2,300 Absolute Batman #1 second print Skottie Young – $800

Absolute Batman #1 Third printing Akira – $160

Absolute Batman #1 Fourth printing – $80

Absolute Batman #1 Fourth printing CGC 9.8 – $85

Absolute Batman #1 Fourth printing Gold Foil Akira CGC 9.8 – $200

Absolute Batman #1 Tenth printing Foil – $75

Absolute Batman #1 Eleventh printing Signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta – $75

Absolute Batman #1 W.I.P. Work In Progress – $138

Absolute Batman #1 Felix Comic Art Metal – $800

Absolute Batman #2 NYCC Exclusive Ashcan – $200

Absolute Batman #2 – $45

Absolute Batman #6 CBCS 9.8 Signed Scott Snyder – $190

Absolute Batman #7 – $14

Absolute Batman #8 – $37

Absolute Batman #9 Chuma Hill #9 – $1,995

#9 – $1,995 Absolute Batman #10 – $120

Absolute Batman #11 – $80

Absolute Batman #12 – $30

Absolute Batman #12 9.8 – $75

Absolute Batman #16 Mann Boyz Foil Variant – $130

Foil Variant – $130 Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana CGC 9.8 Signed – $1,600

CGC 9.8 Signed – $1,600 Absolute Batman #17 signed by Scott Snyder – $40

Absolute Batman #18 CGC 9.9 Signed Seth Mann and Clay Mann – $1100

and – $1100 Absolute Batman #19 CGC 9.8 signed by Scott Snyder – $129

Absolute Batman #19 Dan Quintana Foil Virgin Variant – $155

Absolute Batman #22 Tomaselli variant limited to 999 copies – $55

Absolute Batman #24 Filipe Anfdrade Cardstock – $25

Cardstock – $25 Absolute Batman Annual #1 – $50

Absolute Batman Annual #1 CGC 9.8 Felix Comic Art/ Daniel Warren Johnson – $1,275

– $1,275 Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art/Daniel Warren Johnson signed $1,200

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