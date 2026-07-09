Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absoluet Batman, absolute, Dan Quintana, ebay, mark brooks, nick dragotta, scott snyder, Skottie Young
Absolute Batman #1 Now $315 Raw But Signed/Sketched/Slabbed For $1330
Absolute Batman #1 now sells for $315 raw on eBay but Signed/Sketched/Slabbed versions have sold for $1330...
Shortly before the announcement last month that an Absolute Batman was getting an adult animated series (not anime) from WB Animation and DC Studios, revealed at the Annecy 2026 Animation Film Festival in France, with Scott Snyder as executive producer and showrunner, with Nick Dragotta also producing, things went a little peculiar on eBay. And it is still kicking off. You can see a whole bunch of sales from last month on Bleeding Cool right here. Already the best-selling comic book in the direct market of comic book stores, with the most recent issue selling over half a million, prices are continuing to rise. Here are a few recent examples…
- Absolute Batman #1 raw $315
- Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.8 Signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder – $1125
- Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.8 Signed and sketched by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder – $1,330
- Absolute Batman #1-22, including Annual #1, Ark-M and Absolute Evil – $1500
- Absolute Batman #1 NYCC 9.8 CGC Signed Mark Brooks and Scott Snyder – $1,700
- Absolute Batman: #1 NYCC 9.8 CGC $1,252
- Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.8 – $600
- Absolute Batman #1 Jim Lee foil variant – $203
- Absolute Batman #1 Akira – $800
- Absolute Batman #1 Skottie Young – $800
- Absolute Batman #1 Skottie Young CGC 9.8 signed by Skottie Young, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta – $1700
- Absolute Batman #1 Philip Tan CGC 9.8 NYCC – $2,300
- Absolute Batman #1 second print Skottie Young – $800
- Absolute Batman #1 Third printing Akira – $160
- Absolute Batman #1 Fourth printing – $80
- Absolute Batman #1 Fourth printing CGC 9.8 – $85
- Absolute Batman #1 Fourth printing Gold Foil Akira CGC 9.8 – $200
- Absolute Batman #1 Tenth printing Foil – $75
- Absolute Batman #1 Eleventh printing Signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta – $75
- Absolute Batman #1 W.I.P. Work In Progress – $138
- Absolute Batman #1 Felix Comic Art Metal – $800
- Absolute Batman #2 NYCC Exclusive Ashcan – $200
- Absolute Batman #2 – $45
- Absolute Batman #6 CBCS 9.8 Signed Scott Snyder – $190
- Absolute Batman #7 – $14
- Absolute Batman #8 – $37
- Absolute Batman #9 Chuma Hill #9 – $1,995
- Absolute Batman #10 – $120
- Absolute Batman #11 – $80
- Absolute Batman #12 – $30
- Absolute Batman #12 9.8 – $75
- Absolute Batman #16 Mann Boyz Foil Variant – $130
- Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana CGC 9.8 Signed – $1,600
- Absolute Batman #17 signed by Scott Snyder – $40
- Absolute Batman #18 CGC 9.9 Signed Seth Mann and Clay Mann – $1100
- Absolute Batman #19 CGC 9.8 signed by Scott Snyder – $129
- Absolute Batman #19 Dan Quintana Foil Virgin Variant – $155
- Absolute Batman #22 Tomaselli variant limited to 999 copies – $55
- Absolute Batman #24 Filipe Anfdrade Cardstock – $25
- Absolute Batman Annual #1 – $50
- Absolute Batman Annual #1 CGC 9.8 Felix Comic Art/Daniel Warren Johnson – $1,275
- Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art/Daniel Warren Johnson signed $1,200