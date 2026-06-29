Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ebay

Absolute Batman #1 Now Sells For Over $300 Raw On eBay

Absolute Batman #1 Now Sells For Over $300 Raw On eBay as aftermarket continues to explode

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 prices are surging on eBay after the adult animated series announcement from DC Studios.

Raw copies of Absolute Batman #1 are now topping $300, while signed CGC 9.8 slabs have reached $580 to $1,100.

Rare Absolute Batman #1 variants are exploding too, with a signed Felix Art 9.8 limited to 1,000 copies selling for $4,800.

Absolute Batman remains DC’s hottest title, with huge issue sales and strong aftermarket demand across later issues and extras.

After the announcement that an Absolute Batman is getting an adult animated series from WB Animation and DC Studios, revealed at the Annecy 2026 Animation Film Festival in France, with Scott Snyder as executive producer and showrunner, with Nick Dragotta also producing, things went a little off on eBay, and it is still kicking off. You can see a whole bunch of sales from earlier in the week on Bleeding Cool right here. Already the best-selling comic book in the direct market of comic book stores, with the most recent issue selling over half a million, prices are continuing to rise. Here are a few recent examples…

Bleeding Cool first broke the news regarding what would be the Absolute Universe in 2023, naming it in 2024 as something equivalent to Marvel's Ultimate Universe, with familiar titles reinvented from scratch, showrun by Scott Snyder, and part of a new relaunch at DC Comics called DC All-In. We named Kelly Thompson, Jason Aaron and Al Ewing as contributors before getting the news that it would launch at San Diego Comic Con last year. and getting the full creative line-up for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. Since then, the titles still top the charts, and Absolute Batman is the granddaddy of them all, with the most recent issue topping half a million sales. And Dan Quintana has helped sell quite a lot of them!

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