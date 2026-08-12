Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #23, newlitg

Absolute Batman #23 Spoilers In The Daily LITG 12th August 2026

Absolute Batman #23 Spoilers In The Daily LITG for the 12th of August 2026

Article Summary Absolute Batman #23 tops Bleeding Cool’s daily LITG, with spoiler coverage asking if it finally gets A Death in the Family right.

The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s ten biggest stories, from Absolute Batman #23 to Marvel, DC, Pokémon, and eBay heat.

Fresh links spotlight more DC and Batman coverage, including Deadshot, Verity Pennyworth, hot comics, and Marvel omnibus news.

LITG also looks back across seven years of past top stories, while closing with today’s comic book birthdays and mailing list sign-up.

Absolute Superman By Alan Moore was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman #23 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Marvel November and December 2025 solicits

LITG two years ago, Venom War: Spider-Man

LITG three years ago, with Chuck Dixon on Fox News Blaming Marvel for Prejudice Over The Punisher

LITG four years ago, Who In The World Is Gene Takovic?

LITG five years ago, No Clone Beth For Rick & Morty

LITG six years ago, Detective Comics,

The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic – but they still left room for Pokemon.

LITG seven years ago,

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Iman Vellani , star of Ms Marvel and The Marvels, and writer of Ms Marvel: The New Mutant.

, star of Ms Marvel and The Marvels, and writer of Ms Marvel: The New Mutant. David Williams , artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe

, artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe Jabaar L. Brown , Creator of Underground Comixxx

, Creator of Underground Comixxx Jake Mackessy , co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons

, co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons John Kolsun, creator of Reshoot

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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