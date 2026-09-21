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Absolute Batman #24 Anticipation: The Daily LITG, 21st September 2026

Absolute Batman #24 Anticipation in The Daily LITG for the 21st of September 2026

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #24 tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the site's most-read stories and comic anticipation chatter.
  • Daily LITG tracks Absolute Batman #24 alongside the biggest comics, TV, film, and pop culture reads from yesterday.
  • Absolute Batman #24 coverage includes anticipation rankings and a Batgirl callback, showing why fans are watching closely.
  • LITG also revisits seven years of standout headlines, from Batman scoops to Marvel, DC, and wider comics industry news.

Absolute Batman #24 anticipation was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman #24 Anticipation: The Daily LITG, 21st September 2026

Absolute Batman #24 Anticipation and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Absolute Batman #24 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
  2. Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Director On The New Time Period
  3. VisionQuest Showrunner Matalas: No GenAI Used in MCU Series Production
  4. Rebellion Official Full December 2026 Solicits With Zenith Omnibus
  5. 24 Showrunner/EP Updates Kiefer Sutherland-Starring Series Revival
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E07 Look: The Gang Goes Gilligan
  7. Eric Canete, The New Artist On The Transformers Monthly Comic?
  8. Markiplier's Iron Lung Will Release Its Soundtrack on Vinyl
  9. McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Classic Collector Edition Mera Figure
  10. Absolute Batman #24 Reference To The Very First Appearance Of Batgirl

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Spellings

Yes, The Miles Morales Ultimate Origin Box Does Spell The Word "Boob"
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5
  1. Yes, The Miles Morales Ultimate Origin Box Does Spell The Word "Boob"
  2. Birds Of Prey Is Cancelled With #28 In December 2025
  3. The Biggest Sign That Scarlet Witch Is The New Sorcerer Supreme
  4. DC Comics' December 2025 Solicits For DC's K.O. But What About Batman?
  5. SPOILERS: Major Impact On Marvel Universe As Ultimate Universe Ends
  6. Wonder Woman/Captain America in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2025
  7. Image Comics December 2025 Full Solicits, And No Digital For Criminal
  8. McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Comics Batman Earth-2 Figure
  9. Comic Book Stores Still Handing Out Gotham Sampler For Batman Day
  10. Courts Order Sparkle Pop To Cease Sales Of Diamond's Consigned Comics
  11. Diamond Comic Distributors Changes Name To DCD II And Changes Its Bank
  12. Blindbagonomics And Comics 101 – More Than Just Another Labubu
  13. Yes, It Does Look Like The Joker Is Fighting Jason Todd In DC's K.O.
  14. Dynamite's December 2025 Solicits: ThunderCats, Terminator & Red Sonja
  15. Bad Idea December 2025 Full Solicits, Habitat #1 With Bill Sienkiewicz
  16. Ultimate Endings in The Daily LITG, 20th September 2025

LITG two years ago, Batman: Dark Patterns

  1. DC To Give Fans What They Say They Want With Batman: Dark Patterns
  2. DC Comics Full December 2024 Solicits, More Than Just Absolute Batman
  3. Marvel To Introduce An Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy In 2025
  4. Superman & Lois Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Official Overviews Released
  5. McFarlane's Legacy of Batman Cinema 6 Figure Collection is a Toy Grail
  6. Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics Full December 2024 Solicits
  7. The Future Of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamura And Dreamer (SuperSpoilers)
  8. Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits Timeslides Into 2025
  9. The First Two-And-A-Bit Weeks Of Marvel Comics' January 2025 Solicits
  10. Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth For Marvel Comics
  11. Absolute Batman #1 Gets Well Over 200,000 Orders
  12. Mike Baron's Nexus Comes To Valiant & Alien December 2024 Solicits
  13. Batman Is Every Two Weeks From DC Comics.. But Is Now Two Weeks Late
  14. Dynamite Gets Over 61,000 Orders For Terminator #1
  15. Madam Satan's Lurid Origins in the Rare Pep Comics #16, at Auction
  16. Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, To Join The Avengers In 2025
  17. The Exorcist's William Peter Blatty & Mystery Men Comics 3, at Auction
  18. Jesus Orellana Brings A Juvenile To Image Comics In December
  19. Frank Miller's Pandora Returns In Abrams Comics December 2024 Solicits
  20. DC's New Metamorpho: The Element Man Series Ahead Of Superman Movie
  21. Thunder Thunder ThunderCats in Dynamite's December 2024 Solicits
  22. Bleeding Cool Presents: Dark Horse Comics Full December 2024 Solicits
  23. Bleeding Cool Presents: Boom Studios Full December 2024 Solicits
  24. Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins Bring Freddie Fix to Image Comics
  25. JG Jones' Dust To Dust From Image Comics For Christmas Day (Finally)
  26. Luana Vecchio Launches Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale From Image Comics
  27. Thundercats & Lord Of The Rings on Next Week's Previews Covers
  28. The Toxic Avenger's Second Polybagged Trading Card
  29. Pete Morisi's Boxing Love Story in All True Romance #11, at Auction
  30. Marvel's December 2024 Solicits in the Daily LITG, 20th September 2024

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"

Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"- Daily LITG, 20th September 2023

  1. Rick and Morty Season 7 Opening Addresses Justin Roiland Situation
  2. Who Is Joining Orchis? Where Are The X-Men? Today's Krakoan #XSpoilers
  3. DC Comics Cancels Hardware, Trial Of Amazons & Batman Foil Facsimiles
  4. Parallel World: C-Drama Adventure with The Coolest Heroine on TV
  5. Comic Book Creators React To Russell Brand Investigation
  6. Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man For 2024
  7. Captain America is Now a Landlord In The Marvel Universe
  8. Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man & Gang War Solicits For December 2023
  9. DC Comics Cancels Listing For Justice Society Of America #10
  10. The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
  11. The Exorcist's William Peter Blatty & Mystery Men Comics 3, at Auction
  12. James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera Launch Book Of Butcher #1
  13. Mat Groom & Nicoletta Baldari's Bad Blood Comic For Kelly McMahon
  14. Are All The Copies of Rare Flavours #1 Incentive Covers Spoken For?
  15. The Evil That Spider-Men Do (Uncanny & Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
  16. Errors For Batman #608 Batman Day Foil Edition & Fishflies #2
  17. You Will Pay The Price! Kneel Before Zod #1 Jumps From $3.99 To $4.99
  18. Marvel To Reveal Future Of Their Star Wars Comics Again – Revelations
  19. Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"- Daily LITG, 20th September 2023

LITG four years ago, Supernatural Spinoff Pitch

supernatural
Image: The CW (with crowns edited into image)
  1. Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
  2. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion
  3. Tom Taylor Finds A New Use For The Comics Code in Nightwing #96
  4. How DC Will Publish Batman: One Bad Day In Hardcover For 2023
  5. When Bill Jemas Was Going To Write Captain Marvel, Then Harlan Ellison
  6. Hasbro Reveals New Transformers Masterpiece Nemesis Prime Figure
  7. Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)
  8. Black Adam Brings A Sumerian Pantheon Of Gods To DC Comics (Spoilers)
  9. The Flash #786 Wants To Change The Name of Dark Crisis… A Bit
  10. Amazing Spider-Man #9 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  11. Grants & Scholarships For Comic Shops at Diamond Summit in Baltimore
  12. Eric Powell Brings The Goon & Albatross Funnybooks Back To Dark Horse
  13. Vault Comics Continues Double Feature Into December 2022 Solicits
  14. One Piece Published as ONEPIECE, A Single Comic 21,450 Pages Long
  15. The DC Book of Pride: A Celebration of DC's Queer Characters for 2023
  16. Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification- Daily LITG, 20th September 2022

LITG five years ago, Saying Goodbye To Family Guy

Absolute Batman #24 Anticipation: The Daily LITG, 21st September 2026
LITG: Family Guy screencap
  1. Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
  2. Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
  3. What If…? Poster Proves Thor's Hammer is Good For Pointing at Things
  4. Disney/LucasFilm Pulls Star Wars Middle-Grade Comics From IDW?
  5. Ric Flair Issues Statement Denying Dark Side of the Ring Allegations
  6. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life
  7. Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
  8. Our First Look at Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto's Devil's Reign #1
  9. DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  10. Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?
  11. Way of X Artist Reveals Unused Hellfire Gala Costume Designs
  12. Monster Fun: Rebellion Launches New British Kids' Comic in April 2022
  13. Todd McFarlane On Brett Booth, Gunslinger Spawn, and Dinosaurs
  14. X-Men #3 Preview: Who Invited the High Evolutionary to This Party?
  15. The Return Of The Guilt Hulk – In Symbiote Spider-Man (Spoilers)
  16. Captain America Descended From English/Irish Abolitionists? (Spoilers)
  17. Captain America: The Ghost Army: Scholastic Previews Character Art
  18. DC Comics Trademarks Jason Momoa For Towels, Diaper Changing Pads
  19. Will Gunslinger Spawn #1 Set A New Comic Book Record?
  20. No Predator Comics From Marvel At All In 2021 Now
  21. Pennsylvania School Banned I Am Rosa Parks Comic And More, For A Year
  22. A King's Vengeance & Cult Of Ikaris in Scout's December 2021 Solicits
  23. Leonardo TMNT #1 From Mirage Studios At Heritage Auctions
  24. Nell Nelson's Graphic Novel, Stunt Girl by Nora Neus & Julie Robine
  25. Something Something Pokémon Something- Daily LITG 20th September 2021

LITG six years ago, Pokemon and American Horror Stories

  1. Is The Decoding Porygon Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  2. American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
  3. Full Decoding Porygon Research Tasks For Pokémon GO Community Day
  4. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
  5. Brian Michael Bendis Comments On Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Porygon Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers
  7. Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
  8. Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
  9. Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
  10. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
  11. Marvel Runs "Rest In Power" Chadwick Boseman Tributes On Comic Covers
  12. 25 Hot Comics in September For a Comic Store In Your Future
  13. Batman Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 20th September 2020 – Twice
  14. IDW Publish Spider-Man and Thanos Origins in December 2020 Solicits
  15. Maiden, Taarna, Black Beacon, Rise, Heavy Metal December 2020 Solicits

LITG seven years ago, we were right about James Tynion IV

  1. James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
  2. DC Comics to Announce New Batman Writer Tomorrow on Batman Day
  3. When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
  4. Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
  5. MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
  6. COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
  7. Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
  8. Review: "Dungeons & Dragons" Descent Into Avernus Dice
  9. Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
  10. Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
  11. House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
  12. When a Pregnant Superhero Has to Fight the Baby's Father… "Supermom Expecting Trouble" Launches in Action Lab December 2019 Solicitations
  13. James Tynion IV – Confirming Nothing About Batman, But Taking The Congratulations
  14. The Cancellation of Marilyn Manor – and the End Of Black Crown at IDW (UPDATE)

LITG eight years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

  1. Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
  2. Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
  3. Batpenis No More? Future Printings of Batman Damned Will Be Censored
  4. Robert Kirkman Orders All Copies of Next Week's Die!Die!Die! #3 Destroyed
  5. Comic Retailer Writes to Dan DiDio About Batman Damned Content

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Matthew Summo, Former Writer/Editor at Anarkist Productions
  • Kurt KC Christenson, Comic Book Creative Consultant
  • Wayne Winsett, Owner/ President at Time Warp Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

  • Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

    Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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