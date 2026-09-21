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Absolute Batman #24 Anticipation: The Daily LITG, 21st September 2026

Absolute Batman #24 Anticipation in The Daily LITG for the 21st of September 2026

Article Summary Absolute Batman #24 tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the site's most-read stories and comic anticipation chatter.

Daily LITG tracks Absolute Batman #24 alongside the biggest comics, TV, film, and pop culture reads from yesterday.

Absolute Batman #24 coverage includes anticipation rankings and a Batgirl callback, showing why fans are watching closely.

LITG also revisits seven years of standout headlines, from Batman scoops to Marvel, DC, and wider comics industry news.

Absolute Batman #24 anticipation was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman #24 Anticipation and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Spellings

LITG two years ago, Batman: Dark Patterns

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"

LITG four years ago, Supernatural Spinoff Pitch

LITG five years ago, Saying Goodbye To Family Guy

LITG six years ago, Pokemon and American Horror Stories

LITG seven years ago, we were right about James Tynion IV

LITG eight years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Matthew Summo, Former Writer/Editor at Anarkist Productions

Former Writer/Editor at Anarkist Productions Kurt KC Christenson , Comic Book Creative Consultant

, Comic Book Creative Consultant Wayne Winsett, Owner/ President at Time Warp Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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