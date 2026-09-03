Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, midnight

Absolute Batman #24 Gets 487,000 Orders. What Will #25 Get???

Absolute Batman #24 Gets 487,000 Orders. What Will Absolute Batman #25 Get? And who will win October, Midnight or Absolute?

Article Summary Absolute Batman #24 lands 487,000 orders across all covers, boosted by retailer variants but driven by real demand.

Barbara Gordon debuts as The Bat in Absolute Batman #24, giving DC a major first appearance to fuel sales.

Absolute Batman #25 arrives October 28 as a milestone issue, setting up a huge showdown for October’s top seller.

Marvel’s Midnight launch challenges DC in October, but Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman look tough to beat.

Absolute Batman #24, featuring the first appearance of Barbara Gordon as The Bat, has received 487,000 orders from DC Comics, across all covers. While the title excels at getting retailer-exclusive covers that bump up the numbers, that's usually only around a third of the book's sales… and they still sell!

With Marvel's Midnight Universe launching at the beginning of October and Absolute Batman #25 coming at the end of it, who is going to outsell whom? My money is on Absolute Batman #25. But what about the top three Absolute titles for October, joined by Absolute Wonder Woman #25 and Absolute Superman #24? My money is still on Absolute. Unless Absolute Batman #25 slips into November, then it's Midnight…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

WITHOUT THE BADGE…WITHOUT HER FATHER…ABSOLUTE BAT ENTERS THE SCENE. In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta WITHOUT THE BADGE…WITHOUT HER FATHER…ABSOLUTE BAT ENTERS THE SCENE. In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #25

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

HERETIC TAKES A SHOCKING TURN AS THE ABSOLUTE CHEETAH ARRIVES! The world-shaking Heretic arc kicks into a new gear as Diana's search for Barbara Minerva comes to a bloody end in a milestone oversized issue! Do not miss the debut of the devastating Absolute Cheetah–she's not quite what anyone expected…which is the only way Barbara Minerva would have it!

$5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman HERETIC TAKES A SHOCKING TURN AS THE ABSOLUTE CHEETAH ARRIVES! The world-shaking Heretic arc kicks into a new gear as Diana's search for Barbara Minerva comes to a bloody end in a milestone oversized issue! Do not miss the debut of the devastating Absolute Cheetah–she's not quite what anyone expected…which is the only way Barbara Minerva would have it! $5.99 10/28/2026 ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #24

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Rafa Sandoval

ABSOLUTE STEEL SUITS UP! Get Brainiac continues as Superman enlists a new ally in his search for his most fiendish foe. But if the man known as Steel is going to join the fight, he's going to need a new suit of armor…

$4.99 10/7/2026

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Rafa Sandoval ABSOLUTE STEEL SUITS UP! Get Brainiac continues as Superman enlists a new ally in his search for his most fiendish foe. But if the man known as Steel is going to join the fight, he's going to need a new suit of armor… $4.99 10/7/2026 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. October 7th 2026 $4.99

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