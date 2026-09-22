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Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Cover Art On Sale For "Only" $7000

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Original Cover Art On Sale For "Only" $7000... how many seconds will it be available for?

Usually, $7000 would be a very respectable price to pay for the original art, for a simple, minimalist cover by Jae Lee. But that's before it was for Absolute Batman, and all sense went out of the window. Expect this one to go in seconds…

"Absolute Batman is one of the hottest comics on the market and as the series reaches its 24th issue, Dynamic Forces is proud to announce they have once again teamed with Eisner-Award winning artist Jae Lee for an exclusive cover to Absolute Batman #24 featuring Batgirl!!!"

She's not Batgirl. Dynamic Forces, she's The Bat. Come on now.

"This new exclusive will be offered in a trade variant, a virgin variant and a foil variant with other options including signed copies by Scott Snyder or Jae Lee and CGC graded options. These will all be offered on the newly redesigned DynamicForces.com at some amazing low introductory prices."

Maybe they should buy Popverse…

"As with our previous Jae Lee Absolute Batman exclusives for issues #21 and #23, we expect these issues to move fast and recommend getting them now at our introductory prices as we've seen some of these exclusives listed on eBay for as much as 3, 4 and even 5 times as much."

Past performance is no indicator of future performance, as they say on mortgage or investment ads. For a reason.

"And while it lasts, we are offering the original art to this amazing new cover by Jae Lee and if it's like the previous two covers, this piece will go quickly. So don't miss out!"

Honestly… if I had seven grand? I'd buy it. Here are the price points:

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Original Cover Art $7,000.00

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Foil Variant Signed by Scott Snyder $75

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Variant Signed by Scott Snyder $69.99

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Trade Variant Signed by Scott Snyder

$59.99

$59.99 Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Variant Signed and Remarked by Jae Lee $500

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Foil Variant Signed by Jae Lee $75

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Variant Elite Gold Signature Series Signed by Jae Lee $125.00

Absolute Batman #24 $59.99

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Trade Variant Elite Gold Signature Series Signed by Jae Lee $100

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Trade Variant Signed by Jae Lee $49.99

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Variant CGC Signature Series Signed by Jae Lee Graded 9.8 $150.00

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Trade Variant CGC Signature Series Signed by Jae Lee Graded 9.8 $129.99

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Variant CGC Graded 9.8 $119.99

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Trade Variant CGC Graded 9.8 $74.99

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Trade, Virgin and Virgin Foil Variant Set $55.00

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Foil Variant $25.00

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Trade and Virgin Variant Set $35.00

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Virgin Variant $25.00

Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Dynamic Forces Exclusive Trade Variant $15.00

Absolute Batman #24 standard copy on your local comic shop's shelf tomorrow, $4.99 plus tax.

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