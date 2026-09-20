Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Absolute Batman, anticipated titles

Absolute Batman #24 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

Absolute Batman #24 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday a part of what is looking like Absolute Week

Article Summary Absolute Batman #24 tops Wednesday’s 50 most anticipated comics, leading a dominant DC Comics showing this week.

Absolute Wonder Woman #24 and Absolute Flash #19 follow close behind, making it a clear Absolute Week at DC.

DC claims the top seven spots before Void Rivals #34 breaks through, with Wolverine #28 leading Marvel’s charge.

The Top 50 is based on League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest across comics shops and digital.

Absolute Batman #24 leads the fifty most anticipated comics this week, followed directly by two Absolute counterparts for what is clearly Absolute Week, with DC taking the top seven before The Energon Universe arrives with Void Rivals and then Marvel with Wolverine…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a 100,000-subscriber base, with over 100 retailers using its services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 9th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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