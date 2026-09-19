Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, barbara gordon, batgirl

Absolute Batman #24 Reference To The Very First Appearance Of Batgirl

Absolute Batman #24 reference to the very first appearance of Batgirl from 1966

Article Summary Absolute Batman #24 introduces Absolute Barbara Gordon as The Bat, marking a major new chapter for Gotham.

Absolute Batman #24 hides a Batgirl Easter egg with Junction 359, echoing Detective Comics #359 from 1966.

Barbara Gordon first appeared in Detective Comics #359, created for comics and TV as Batgirl’s iconic debut.

After Jim Gordon’s death, Absolute Batman’s Barbara builds her identity from Bruce Wayne’s remnants to become The Bat.

Next week sees the publication of Absolute Batman #24. It will be the best-selling comic of the month, with orders just shy of half a million, before the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth printings. It also may have been the recipient of more printer/shipping damage, but I will return to that when I have better evidence. But also, it's an issue of note, with the first appearance of the Absolute Barbara Gordon as The Bat.

Junction 359? That's a special number for Batgirl. As in Detective Comics #359 from 1966…

Barbara Gordon, debuted in Detective Comics #359, created by writer Gardner Fox, artist Carmine Infantino, and editor Julius Schwartz, and based on a concept from Batman TV producer William Dozier. She was introduced as the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon, a librarian and martial artist who creates her own costume for a masquerade ball and intervenes in a crime involving Killer Moth. This leads her to a career as a vigilante, often partnering with Batman and Robin . Her comic debut was timed to coincide with her introduction on the 1960s Batman live-action series portrayed by Yvonne Craig.

The Absolute Barbara Gordon is a police officer and daughter of former Gotham Mayor Jim Gordon, who has been working with Batman in Absolute Batman. After the death of her father, pinned by The Joker and The Scarecrow on Batman, she has been creating her own identity, to debut this Wednesday as The Bat, using bits and bobs that were left behind by Bruce Wayne.

Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/26

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