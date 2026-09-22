Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, barbara gordon, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Absolute Batman #24 – The Mother Of All Comics (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published tomorrow - The Mother Of All Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #24 revisits the zoo tragedy, with Bruce facing Scarecrow’s shadow.

Barbara Gordon begins connecting the pieces as The Bat

Alfred is in London briefing MI6, while Gotham fractures as the Robins

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta push Absolute Batman #24 toward a brutal showdown where Bruce must choose his path.

Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published tomorrow, promising a new look at Barbara Gordon as The Bat.

I'm going to say this now, just to manage expectations, she's not in it a lot. This is more like the end than the beginning. Instead, it's an ensemble piece, with everyone in it. And it starts where it all began. At the Zoo, where his father died. And the return of his mother, who didn't.

Back from the Court Of Owls, they weren't going to kill her, but the crow behind her. Those crows get everywhere, the day Thomas Wayne died, a sign that the Scarecrow is near.

While Alfred Pennyworth is back in London, talking to the heads of MI6 about the Batman.

Just as Barbara Gordon is starting to put it all together.

The Robins are blaming one another for the death of one of their members, Tim Grayson, supposedly at the hands of the Batman.

And Bruce Wayne's friends are turning on him as well. Thankfully, he can always rely on his mother.

To set him on the right path, if he but chooses it.

He's a big fellow, that Bruce Wayne, isn't he? And the Scarecrow is not.



Lies? Truths? Does it matter? Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published tomorrow.

Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/26

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/26 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 11/18/2026

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