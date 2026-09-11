Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, newlitg

Absolute Batman #25, #26 & #27 In The Daily LITG, 11th September 2026

Absolute Batman #25, #26, and #27 were the most-read articles on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Absolute Batman #25, #26 and #27 led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with Scott Snyder sharing new details.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest comics, TV and collectibles reads, from NCIS to Amazing Spider-Man #1000.

Flashbacks to past LITG charts revisit major headlines from 2025 to 2018, including Diamond, John Cassaday and Incoming.

Also inside: extra comics coverage, today’s comic book birthdays, and a sign-up link for the LITG daily mailing list.

Absolute Batman #25, #26, and #27 were the most-read articles on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman #25, #26, #27 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Diamond Comics Suing All The Comic Book Publishers

LITG two years ago, John Cassaday, and the most read stories yesterday

LITG three years ago, The Comics James Gunn Wants You To Read

LITG four years ago, Superman: Son Of Kal-El

LITG five years ago, Transylvania Transformers

LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Poison Ivy

LITG seven years ago, Incoming was incoming.

LITG eight years ago, Bunker survived.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Pride creator, publisher and ex-Bleeding Cooler Joe Glass

Rod Whigham , artist on Star Trek, GI Joe, and Transformers.

, artist on Star Trek, GI Joe, and Transformers. Sketch card artist Doug Peters .

. Jon Macy , creator of Tropo, Teleny and Camille.

, creator of Tropo, and Co-Owner/ President of Aspen Comics, Frank Mastromauro

Michael Wright , former DC Comics editor.

, former DC Comics editor. 7 Percent and Zenescope artist, Jarreau Wimberly

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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