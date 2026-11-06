Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #25, Clay Mann WhatNot, jim lee, nick dragotta

Absolute Batman #25 by Nick Dragotta/Jim Lee/Clay Mann Sells For $19K

An Absolute Batman #25 sketch cover by Nick Dragotta, Jim Lee and Clay Mann just sold for $18,850 on WhatNot last night

Article Summary Absolute Batman #25 sketch cover by Nick Dragotta, Jim Lee and Clay Mann sold for $18,850 on WhatNot.

Jim Lee promoted the live WhatNot and Twitch art jam, with Dragotta drawing Batman for the three-way cover.

The Absolute Batman #25 sketch cover set a new record, beating Dan Quintana’s $18,550 Absolute Batman sale.

Absolute Batman remains a powerhouse in DC’s Absolute Universe, with the series continuing to top sales charts.

President, Publisher and COO of DC Comics, Jim Lee posted to Instagram yesterday, "Here's one of the Absolute Batman #25 blank covers that @claymannpi and I will be jamming on tonight, which will be live-streamed on both @whatnot (for bidding) and Twitch.tv/jimlee (to watch the art being created)! @dragottaart also did The Bat, so this is a unique 3-way jam! We'll be talking comics, music, original art and collectibles! 6pm PST tonight! (Thursday)…Link in bio above. 20 mins to go til we start!"

Yeah, well, I was fast asleep at that point. And what I woke up to was… an Absolute Batman #25 sketch cover by Nick Dragotta, Clay Mann and Jim Lee.

That had received huge bids and eventually went to Scoopflow for $18,850…

This beats the previous record for an Absolute Batman comic, set by Dan Quintana for the Absolute Batman #13 sketch cover, which sold for $18,550, and that was a far more intensive and lengthier process to create…

Sketch covers are usually made by artists using black sketch covers issued by publishers for the purpose of commissioning your favourite artist to draw a sketch on it, and are usually printed with appropriate cover stock to take the pencils and inks. Some comic book creators, like Frank Cho, have made a whole career out of creating satirical sketch covers, and even changed company policy at Marvel Comics as a result.

Bleeding Cool first broke the news in 2023 about what would become the Absolute Universe, naming it in 2024 as something equivalent to Marvel's Ultimate Universe, with familiar titles reinvented from scratch, showrun by Scott Snyder, and part of a new DC Comics relaunch called DC All-In. We named Kelly Thompson, Jason Aaron and Al Ewing as contributors before getting the news that it would launch at San Diego Comic Con last year. And getting the full creative line-up for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. Since then, the titles continue to top the charts, and Absolute Batman is the granddaddy of them all, with the most recent issue topping half a million sales.

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