Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #25, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Absolute Batman #25 Has Had Over Three-Quarters Of A Million Orders

Absolute Batman #25 has had over Three-Quarters of a Million Orders from comic book stores so far

Article Summary Absolute Batman #25 has reportedly topped 775,000 comic shop orders, smashing the series' previous preorder record.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's milestone issue is positioned as the biggest Absolute Batman chapter yet.

Absolute Batman #25 delivers the first major showdown between Batman and Joker, with huge twists to follow.

Barbara Gordon takes on the mantle of The Bat, launching a status quo shift that reshapes the next 25 issues.

I understand from very senior and well connected sources spinning out of New York Comic Con, that DC Comics has had pre-orders from comic book stores of over three-quarters of a million copies of Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta; indeed, it's over 775,000. The previous record order for Absolute Batman was just shy of half a million. Marvel Comics boasted a million orders for the Midnight Universe at launch, early this month, but that was for three comic books. This number is for just one comic…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026

Absolute Batman #25 features the first big, direct confrontation between Absolute Batman and Absolute Joker (Jack Grimm), and Scott Snyder has called it the biggest issue of the series so far, containing "two of the biggest moments" and at least one moment he expects will be a major talking point among readers. Something significant happens that "spins the series", and during this issue, Barbara Gordon steps up and takes on the mantle of The Bat. The creative team has described it as a status quo-shifting milestone that sets the direction for the next stretch of the book, roughly the next 25 issues. There will then be a gap until Absolute Batman #26, which will be more of a flashback issue focusing on Barbara Gordon, and the Absolute Batman story proper will resume in February with Absolute Batman #27. Here are some teased panels from Absolute Batman #25 as seen at the DC Comics panels of New York Comic Con…

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