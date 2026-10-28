Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #25, Absolute Joker, joker, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Absolute Batman #25 "Whom The Gods Would Destroy, They First Make Mad"

"Whom The Gods Would Destroy, They First Make Mad" - Absolute Batman #25 Spoilers

Article Summary Absolute Batman #25 spoilers reveal Jack Grimm’s Joker strategy: don’t break Bruce, make him mad.

After Jim Gordon’s murder and Tim Drake’s framing, Joker turns Bruce’s allies against him with a calculated intervention.

Harvey Dent, Oswald Cobblepot, Edward Nigma, and Killer Croc are each manipulated with trauma, leverage, revenge, and reward.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta position Absolute Batman #25 as a brutal turning point where perception becomes Joker’s deadliest weapon.

Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland saw The Joker try to drive Jim Gordon to madness by abusing and crippling his daughter, Barbara. In a similar way that tragedy turned Batman and The Joker into the men they were. It did not work. In Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, The Absolute Joker has already killed Jim Gordon and framed Batman for it, as well as Tim Drake.

But now, rather than driving Bruce Wayne to madness, he is making everyone else think he's mad instead. And destroy him through his friends, hosting an intervention. And systematically winning over each and every one of them.

Targeting Harvey Dent, turned into a Two-Face by Jack Grimm, though not directly and without any evidence, appealing to Harvey's own trauma in relation to Bruce. And maybe suggesting Grimm might need a lawyer…

To Oswald Cobblepot, keeping the police away from Bruce… and maybe the Penguin's nightclubs as well?

Giving Edward Nigma true Riddler insight into the world's trillionaire business dealings, and what he might learn from them.

And providing revenge for Killer Croc, Waylon Jones, even if he was entirely responsible for his recent physical trauma too. And marking each of them, not with a playing card, but a business card. And there is more investment in them all as well.

And what is Jack Grimm getting them all to do? Why declare him mad and get hgim to go along with what comes next…

Exactly, how does it sound? Batman is not mad, but after everything that has happened to him, who would believe otherwise? To paraphrase the Reverend William Anderson Scott, "Whom the gods would destroy, they first make everyone think is mad". Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today by DC Comics. Odds are there will be plenty of copies (and plenty of covers) around to choose from.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman?

$5.99 10/28/2026

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