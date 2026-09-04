Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Batman Day

Absolute Batman/Batman Of Two Worlds Batman Day Has Two 8-Page Stories

The Absolute Batman/Batman Of Two Worlds comic has two 8-page stories, by Matt Fraction/Javi Fernández and Scott Snyder/Nick Derington

Article Summary Absolute Batman/Batman of Two Worlds arrives for Batman Day on September 19, featuring two 8-page stories for $2.99.

Matt Fraction and Javi Fernández handle Batman, while Scott Snyder and Nick Derington deliver the Absolute Batman tale.

The one-shot centers on theft, comparing how Batman and Absolute Batman solve the same case with very different justice.

Batman Day also brings shop-exclusive masks, hardcover tie-ins, free DC digital comics, and events in the US and abroad.

Batman Day is coming on the 19th of September. And Batman of Two Worlds will be the big new publication, featuring both the standard Batman and the Absolute Batman tackling the same problem from their different perspectives. But just to manage expectations, it's $2.99, and will consist of two eight-page stories. Just so you know, okay? No complaints on the day…

Batman of Two Worlds #1 One-Shot

Batman by writer Matt Fraction and artist Javi Fernández, with colors by Tomeu Morey and letters by Clayton Cowles, Absolute Batman story by writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Derington, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Tom Napolitano. From the streets of Gotham City to the bold new landscape of the Absolute Universe, each story offers a unique perspective on Batman's unwavering pursuit of justice. Cover by Jorge Jiménez, Nick Dragotta, and Frank Martin.

"Without giving too much away, both stories are about theft, what theft means in one world versus the other, and what Batman's form of justice looks like in each. That was the guiding principle that gave us the opportunity to tell two stories that celebrate each interpretation." – Scott Snyder

"At the heart of it, it's really simple. One problem, two solutions. Each version of Batman has his own way of working and his own solution to that problem. The fun was putting them side by side so you can see the similarities, the differences, and the unique flavor and texture of each world." – Matt Fraction

Participating local comics shops will also have paper masks featuring Batman, Absolute Batman, Hush Batman, and Dark Knight Returns Batman. All four masks are by Ryan Sook, drawn in the styles of Jorge Jiménez, Nick Dragotta, Jim Lee, and Frank Miller, respectively. Shops only got them if they ordered enough of the following hardcovers, though, so it might be worth checking:

Batman Vol. 1: Daylight (HC, $29.99 US) by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, with a new Batman Day cover by Jiménez paying homage to Absolute Batman #1's cover by Nick Dragotta

Batman '89 (HC, $29.99 US) by Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones , with a Batman Day exclusive dust jacket with artwork from the 1989 Batman movie and a digital code for the film

and , with a Batman Day exclusive dust jacket with artwork from the 1989 Batman movie and a digital code for the film Batman: H2SH Volume One (HC, $29.99 US) by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee

and Jim Lee Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Deluxe Edition (HC, $44.99 US) by Frank Miller, with a new cover by Raymond Swanland featuring artwork from the animated adaptations and a digital code for the animated movies

featuring artwork from the animated adaptations and a digital code for the animated movies Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham – The Deluxe Edition (HC, $34.99 US) by Rafael Grampá

Batman: H2SH Volume One will be published day-and-date globally with publishing partners in Argentina (OVNI), Bulgaria (Pro Books), Brazil (Panini), Germany (Panini), Italy (Panini), Poland (Story House Egmont), and Finland (Egmont Kustannus). Additional international releases will include the Czech Republic (Crew) and more.

DC's digital comics platform will join Batman Day with a curated collection of free-to-read Batman comics, including Absolute Batman #1-3 and the complete Batman: Wayne Family Adventures series in the DC GO! vertical-scrolling format. DCUI is also partnering with WB Games to offer members free Batcave Props in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Connecting your DCUI account with any subscription tier (Free, Standard or Ultra) to your WB Games account will get you a Comic Rack Batcave Prop. Premium DCUI subscribers (Standard, Ultra or Free Trial) will receive an additional Jarro Batcave Prop. DC's special Batman Day offer has a 30-day Free Trial to the Ultra Monthly plan for new members in eligible countries. Talking of which…

San Antonio — Heroes & Fantasies (San Antonio, TX) will host Batman cosplay photo opportunities, local artists, Batman Day giveaways, and fundraising activities benefiting ComicBooks For Kids!

Austin — Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy (Austin, TX) will feature a celebrity signing with Patricia Peters , Michelle Pfeiffer 's stunt double from Batman Returns, along with cosplay photo opportunities and a Tim Burton Batmobile replica.

, 's stunt double from Batman Returns, along with cosplay photo opportunities and a Batmobile replica. Savannah — Neighborhood Comics (Savannah, GA) will host a Gotham cosplay contest with prizes for fans.

Buenos Aires — OVNI Press will celebrate Batman Day with a free nighttime costume party featuring cosplay contests, prizes, music, and Batman-themed activities.

Italy — Panini Comics Italy will support participating shops across the country with Batman of Two Worlds comics, collectible masks, pin sets, and Batman-themed promotional items, highlighted by a signing appearance from Corrado Roi in Milan.

in Milan. Brazil — Panini Brasil will celebrate Batman Day with exclusive events, influencer activities, special releases, and appearances by artist Alex Shibao.

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