Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, Ben 10, daredevil, transformers

Absolute Batman/Catwoman Top The 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Absolute Batman and Absolute Catwoman top the 50 most anticipated comics this week followed by Daredevil, Transformers, Uncanny X-Men & Ben 10

Absolute Batman #22 and Absolute Catwoman #2 totally top the anticipated titles list for this Wednesday. It's going to be a very big week with those two, but Daredevil also storms it for Marvel Comics. Transformers is strong for Image, and Ben 10 is a remarkable breakout still from Dynamite. Further down the list, The Twilight Zone is a solid performer for IDW, as is White Boat for Dstlry, Speed Racer for Mad Cave, Dispatched for Ignition, Conan & Dragonero for Titan Comics, and the launch of Vampyrates for Boom.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 24th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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