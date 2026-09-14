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Absolute Batman Crossover News And More Retailer Exclusives At NYCC

Absolute Batman Crossover News And More Retailer Exclusives At New York Comic Con

Article Summary Absolute Batman crossover news may break at NYCC’s DC Absolute Universe panel, with hints toward a long-teased event series.

DC’s panel description points to justice closing in on Absolute Batman, fueling speculation about an Absolute Justice League.

New York Comic Con retailer exclusives include Absolute Batman #24 variants by Brett Bean, Pablo Collar, and Stjepan Sejic.

Absolute Wonder Woman #24 exclusives and an Absolute Batman 3D Foam Bag Clip set add more NYCC collectibles to watch.

I mentioned yesterday, the Absolute Universe panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, the 9th of October, where Scott Snyder is bound to let something slip, following up on what is coming for Absolute Batman #26, #27 and #26 recently…

DC's Absolute Universe

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM North-Room 405

Celebrate the phenomenon of DC's Absolute line with the award‑winning writers and artists behind these fan-favorite comics. Hear how these stories are crafted and catch the first hints of the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast.

The Justice closing in… that is the Absolute Justice League, made up of Jack Grimm – The Joker, Hector Hammond, Doctor Elenore Thawne, Veronica Cale, and maybe Brainiac replacing Ra's Al Ghul. We will see. We have been promised an Absolute Universe Event Mini-Series for this year that, frankly, is a little on the late side and has not yet been solicited for November as promised. December 2026 solicits are coming. Expect more to be revealed at NYCC. But what has been revealed are a few more Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman exclusive variant covers debuting at New York Comic Con…. or rather, some of them have been revealed…

PSA Absolute Batman #24 Brett Bean Cover $20

Cover $20 PSA Absolute Wonder Woman #24 Saowee Cover $20

Cover $20 Comic Pop Collectibles Absolute Batman #24 Pablo Collar Cover $20

Cover $20 Comic Pop Collectibles Absolute Batman #24 Pablo Collar Virgin Cover $30

Comic Inspiration Absolute Batman #24 Stjepan Sejic Foil Cover $25

Foil Cover $25 Comic Inspiration Absolute Batman #24 Stjepan Sejic Virgin Cover $30

Comic Inspiration Absolute Wonder Woman #24 Lucio Parrillo Foil $25

Foil $25 Comic Inspiration Absolute Wonder Woman #24 Lucio Parrillo Virgin $30

And don't forget the Monogram International Absolute Batman – 3D Foam Bag Clip, 3-PC Set…

Absolute Batman – 3D Foam Bag Clip Set of Three for $25, 260 pieces available. A DC Comics Exclusive by Monogram International for New York Comic Con 2026. The bag clips feature Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker in his dragon form and an Absolute Batman cover pose in Monogram's 3D Foam style. The Absolute Batman 3 Pack Set is packaged in a clear PVC box.

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