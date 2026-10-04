Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, coverwatch, Indonesia Comic Con, Yasmine Putri

Absolute Batman Gets An Exclusive Variant Just For Indonesia Comic Con

Absolute Batman gets a very rare Exclusive Variant by Yasmine Putri just for Indonesia Comic Con, for free

Article Summary Absolute Batman Indonesia Comic Con Exclusive Variant debuts in Jakarta, with art by DC cover artist Yasmine Putri.

DC Comics Singapore and DC US brought a major booth presence to Indonesia Comic Con at JIEXPO Kemayoran.

The rare Absolute Batman #23 con variant is free with 499,000Rp spend at DC booth RS-02 & 03 during the event.

Yasmine Putri and Sami Basri are among the DC-connected Indonesian creators appearing, signing, and taking commissions.

DC Comics has had a notable presence at Indonesia Comic Con this weekend at the JIEXPO Kemayoran in Jakarta. DC Comics Singapore is operating a large open booth at the show, and DC Comics in the US has been shipping loads of stuff across. Indonesian creators who have worked on DC projects are attending and offering open commissions while discussing their work, including Sami Basri and Yasmine Putri, who also drew an exclusive retailer variant cover for Absolute Batman #23, the first official DC variant cover of its kind at the con. It also includes an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of this cover, and is given away for free to anyone who spends 499,000Rp or $28 at the DC booth RS-02 & 03, where Yasmin Putri has been signing copies from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Given this will be one of the hardest Absolute Batman retailer exclusives to find, that's not a bad investment…

Creators at the show include Mackenyu, Hane Ame, Lily Universe, Minichu, Amemiya Luna, Chloebaby, Kadorin, Yukitora Keiji, Yosuke, Oomleo Berkaraoke Ft. Gilang Gombloh & Adjisdoaibu, Jerry Cho, Slaium, Wai On, Linus Liu, Jeffrey Kwong, Nekojin Workshop, iAdoptedACat, Faezal Tan, Shi Min, Bonnie Pang, Hin, Redcode, Hendry Prasetya, Ariela Kristantina, Arif Prianto, Bryan Valenza, Apriyadi Kusbiantoro, Alti Firmansyah, Daniel Indro, Garrie Gastonny, Sami Basri, Yam Roni, Mansyur Daman, Yasmine Putri, Team Project Light, Team Manboobs, Team Merciless Glare, Frea Mai, Tokumaru Oguri, and Johnny White…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. $4.99

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