Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, scott snyder

Absolute Batman Is Only 50 Issues Long Right Now And Hiding Its Covers

Absolute Batman is only 50 issues long right now though Scott Snyder says it "doesn't mean we're ending necessarily at #50"

Article Summary Scott Snyder says Absolute Batman is only 50 issues long right now, with the current Joker saga mapped through issue #50.

He stresses Absolute Batman is not necessarily ending at #50, with plans already being discussed for what comes after.

The Demon Child begins with #27, kicking off a major arc centered on Bruce, Selina, Barbara, Dick, Harley, and the Robins.

DC will hide upcoming Absolute Batman covers behind symbols, then reveal them after each release before the next FOC deadline.

The next stretch of the current Absolute Batman run is called The Demon Child, and DC Comics has a new plan for how the covers will be revealed. Absolute Batman co-creator and writer Scott Snyder has explained what's coming.

"You saw the cover for #27. The Demon Child, that's our next arc. I don't want to give anything away. In fact, this arc has so many big moments, character introductions, all kinds of stuff that we're doing, big reveals, big twists, that we're going to try something a little new. I'm not sure if I'm allowed to say exactly yet…."

Scott, you are allowed to say. You really are.

"…but the gist is essentially, we had a really good time with retailers when we did the Robins issue (#20), and what we did was we had a big R on the cover with Bruce, and then we surprised people by pulling that R away, and you saw the full cover and the designs of the Robins."

Okay, yes, that was fun, and I had just as much fun doing my best trying to squeeze out descriptions and blurry images of what was coming before DC Comics pulled the plaster.

"We're thinking of trying that for this arc, issue to issue, where we don't redact the cover, so it's not like a blacked out cover where you have no idea what's coming. But it would kind of be like—issue #28, there'd be a symbol on the cover, a graphic design. You'd get a sense of what's about to happen. And then when issue #27 comes out, the issue before it, we'd reveal the cover for #28 and then you'd have that week before FOC (Final Order Cut-Off) to order all the covers, the variant covers, all that stuff would be revealed. The two benefits of that are for, you guys, it both hides spoilers coming so you can enjoy the book as it goes. And then you just have to get the book when it comes out pretty much because we can only hold off the covers for a day or two after that while still giving people enough time to order. Because there's less than a week between Wednesday's release and the next issue's FOC that coming Monday. So you only have a few days, essentially, to reveal all the covers, have people put in their orders, all that stuff. It's a tricky situation, but we think it's kind of the best balance of things."

I will set my Google Alerts now!

"And then we would do that for the four issues post-27 of the arc. So it'd be like, a symbol on the cover and when the previous issue comes out, cover reveals. So it'd be like, when #27 comes out, the #28 cover is fully revealed. And then you'd have until that Monday to order. And so on. So you'll have a sense of who's in it, what's coming and that way it'll drum up excitement, but at the same time, it won't give away too much and you won't see the things that are special to those issues."

So what's actually inside the comic then, Scott?

"This arc really is packed with huge character moments. It's really focused on Bruce and Selina. It's really focused on Barbara and Dick and Harley and the Robins. It's very, very character-based work. We're trying hard to now take all these people we've introduced and then build out the threads that we started in this first big half of our story cycle, #1 through 25, for #25 through 50. But things do get really big. They get really crazy. There's huge surprises coming. And this arc, The Demon Child, leads to easily the biggest stuff that we are doing in the book. No bullshit. It's just the truth."

And there is something to worry about… will Absolute Batman only go up to issue fifty?

"We have ideas for what to do on the other side of that story on #50. So that doesn't mean we're ending necessarily or anything like that at #50. But it's about a 50-issue story cycle right now of all the stuff with Joker and this 'Joker saga.' Really, really excited to try this one out. I'd love to hear what you guys think."

What I think, Scott, is you should probably commit to Absolute Batman #100 right here, right now, to stop retailers having heart attacks. But either way, Scott won't be going anywhere soon, saying, "Obviously, I've been consulting for DC with Joshua Williamson. I've re-signed, and I'm excited to be at DC for a while. We'll have more news about that soon." Looking forward to it, Scott.

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