Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Collectibles, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Marvel Comics, Movies, Netflix, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Absolute Batman, kpop demon hunters, Monogram International, nba, new york comic con, one piece

Absolute Batman, KPop Demon Hunters & Doctor Doom Together At NYCC

Absolute Batman, KPop Demon Hunters and Doctor Doom, all together at NYCC with Monogram International

Article Summary Absolute Batman leads Monogram International's NYCC 2026 exclusives with a three-piece 3D Foam Bag Clip set.

Doctor Doom joins the NYCC lineup with a greyscale Marvel vinyl figural bank, limited to just 252 pieces.

KPop Demon Hunters gets two NYCC collectibles: a HUNTR/X bag clip set and a Netflix lanyard with enamel pins.

Monogram also brings One Piece and a New York Knicks bag clip set to Booth #1201 for New York Comic Con 2026.

Monogram International have been releasing some of their exclusive and shared items for New York Comic Con 2026, including Absolute Batman, KPop Demon Hunters, One Piece, the NBA, and Doctor Doom so far… at Booth #1201.

Absolute Batman – 3D Foam Bag Clip Set of Three for $25, 260 pieces available. A DC Comics Exclusive by Monogram International for New York Comic Con 2026. The bag clips feature Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker in his dragon form and an Absolute Batman cover pose in Monogram's 3D Foam style. The Absolute Batman 3 Pack Set is packaged in a clear PVC box.

KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X – 3D Foam Bag Clip Set of Three for $25, 260 pieces available. A K-Pop Demon Hunters Netflix Exclusive by Monogram International for New York Comic Con 2026. The bag clips feature Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in Monogram's 3D Foam style. The HUNTR/X 3 Pack Set is packaged in a clear PVC box.

Doctor Doom Vinyl Figural Bank $40, 252 pieces available. The New York Comic Con 2026 Exclusive Marvel Doctor Doom Bank Exclusive by Monogram International in collaboration with Marvel. The bank features a greyscale Doctor Doom with a coin slot in the back and an easy-to-remove plastic cork at the base. Crafted from durable PVC material, approximately 9 inches / 23 cm tall, the Doctor Doom Bank is packaged in a window display box.

NBA – New York Knicks 3D Foam Bag Clip Set of Six for $40, 756 pieces available. A NBA Exclusive by Monogram International for New York Comic Con 2026. The bag clips feature New York Knicks champions OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns, along with the NBA Championship Trophy, in Monogram's 3D Foam style. The NBA 6 Pack Set is packaged in a clear PVC box.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Lanyard & Pins Set $20, 2000 pieces available . The San Diego Comic Con 2026 x New York Comic Con 2026 Exclusive by Monogram International in collaboration with Netflix with one Lanyard and three Enamel Pins. The enamel pins feature the Huntrix logo, Saja logo, and Derpy. The K-Pop Demon Hunters Lanyard and Pins Set is packaged in a peggable backer card with the pins attached to the lanyard strap.

. The San Diego Comic Con 2026 x New York Comic Con 2026 Exclusive by Monogram International in collaboration with Netflix with one Lanyard and three Enamel Pins. The enamel pins feature the Huntrix logo, Saja logo, and Derpy. The K-Pop Demon Hunters Lanyard and Pins Set is packaged in a peggable backer card with the pins attached to the lanyard strap. One Piece Pin & Lanyard Set $20, 504 pieces available by Monogram International in collaboration with Toei with one Lanyard and three Enamel Pins, Exclusive for New York Comic Con 2026. With characters and a detailed map of the Grand Line and the Straw Hat Pirates. The enamel pins feature Straw Hat Captain Luffy, first mate Roronoa Zoro, and Doctor Tony Chopper. The One Lanyard and Pins Set is packaged in a peggable backer card with the pins attached to the lanyard strap.

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