Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Speculator Corner | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, compgate, CoverGate, coverwatch, dropgate, krs, scott snyder, sdcc

Absolute Batman Retailer Exclusive Variants Under The Spotlight Again

Absolute Batman Retailer Exclusive Variants Under The Spotlight Again, With Allegations Of Embargo Breaking...

Article Summary Absolute Batman retailer exclusive variants face fresh controversy, with allegations that DC embargo terms were broken.

Scott Snyder reportedly receives large numbers of complimentary Absolute Batman exclusives and sells copies on Whatnot.

Comic Sketch Art is accused of wholesaling Absolute Batman variants to another retailer before creators could reveal them.

A KRS Absolute Batman exclusive was allegedly offered for sale ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, angering involved retailers.

If Absolute Batman wasn't the half-million-selling behemoth of a monthly comic book that it is, people wouldn't know or care. But it is, and they do. So we have had Dropgate, we have had Covergate, and now we have… well, how about CompGate? We haven't had that one for quite some time.

Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder receives a certain number of complimentary copies of each copy of Absolute Batman that DC Comics publishes. Which means he also gets copies of every retailer-exclusive cover that DC Comics publishes, and that is now three figures. And multiple copies of each as well. Which means every time a new issue of Absolute Batman comes out, Scott Snyder gets a thousand copies-plus of the issue. Naturally, he sells them on his Whatnot show. No problem here, indeed it's a nice problem to have. The problem is that his sales rep appears to be wholesaling some of those copies to a retailer who is then offering the books for sale before the original retailer has even publicly revealed the exclusive, indeed, before the embargo that DC insists on in its terms and conditions. As a result, some retailers who have spent thousands of dollars creating and promoting these exclusives are seeing another retailer sell the books first, beating them to the public reveal of their own exclusive cover.

Here, for example, is a KRS exclusive retailer variant of Absolute Batman #20 for sale that wasn't meant to be revealed or sold until the KRS Booth opened at San Diego Comic-Con later this week. It is possible that people might not realise that this is an issue. Well, they do now. An innocent mistake to be rectified? Here's hoping.

Also, for those who think that Bleeding Cool has turned into Absolute Bat Cool of late, you may have a point. But right now, on its own, Absolute Batman would be the fourth best-selling comic book publisher in the direct market of comic book stores right now, by itself. So it will draw attention. Even more than Dynamite Entertainment. Talking of which…

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