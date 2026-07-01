Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Crisis, Absolute Martian Manhuinter, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman

Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman in Absolute Martian Manhunter 12

Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman in today's Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 Finale (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 unites Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman in the finale by Deniz Camp.

Deniz Camp teased the crossover, though the Absolute Trinity previously appeared together in DC All-In and Absolute Evil.

The finale also hints at the upcoming Absolute event, with Camp set to write the Absolute Martian Manhunter chapters.

Absolute Martian Manhunter ends its 12-issue run today, closing a bold psychedelic noir chapter in the Absolute Universe.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… but you knew they were coming. Deniz Camp said of this week's Absolute Martian Manhunter #12, the finale of the series, by Camp and Javier Rodriguez, "Not to spoil anything, but I think this is the first time certain major absolute characters all appear in one issue together. Worth noting, maybe…"

It's not, of course. Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman all appeared in DC All-In Special, the DC All-In Free Comic Book Day. and Absolute Evil.

They also all appeared together in DC's K.O. #3 and #4, under the command of Darkseid. But it's still pretty cool.

And while the series ends, we know that Deniz Camp will be writing the Absolute Martian Manhunter bits of the upcoming Absolute Event, which might also be teased here…

And we also know that Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez will be creating a new DC Next Level series… and possibly Batman: Shadow Of The Bat. And that's before all the new DC Next Level books are announced at San Diego Comic-Con for October, including, we are betting…

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE JAW-DROPPING FINAL ISSUE! It all comes together here: green and white, life and death, husbands and wives, fathers and sons, free will and fate, crime and punishment. Beginnings and endings. Why do people do the things they do? Read this issue to find out. $4.99 7/1/2026

Absolute Martian Manhunter was published by DC Comics as part of the Absolute Universe from March 2025 and concludes today, as a surrealist psychological horror/thriller with psychedelic noir elements. It experiments extensively with the comic medium through abstract artwork and encourages readers to hold pages up to the light or even rip them out for a different narrative experience. FBI Agent John Jones, a human, becomes psychically bound to an otherworldly alien consciousness known as "the Martian", a disembodied entity from beyond physical form, conceptualised in John's mind as the classic green Martian Manhunter. They form a symbiotic partnership to combat metaphysical threats, particularly the White Martian, an opposing cosmic entity that embodies and spreads "bad ideas," social unrest, bigotry, and anti-life concepts. And now it comes to an end… for now.

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