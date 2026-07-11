Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, Ben 10, bestseller, daredevil, transformers

Absolute Batman: Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List

Absolute Batman #22 sells 50% more than Absolute Catwoman #2 in Bleeding Cool's Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List

Article Summary Bleeding Cool's Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List sees Absolute Batman #22 dominate at No. 1.

Absolute Catwoman #2 lands second, while Daredevil #4 follows close behind in a Marvel-versus-DC top tier.

Clayface Celebrity Dirt #1 posts a strong debut, as Ben 10 and Transformers continue standout sales runs.

Marvel and DC each claim four spots in the Top Ten, with Image and Dynamite rounding out the bestseller list.

Absolute Batman #22 sells 50% more than Absolute Catwoman #2, with Daredevil right behind. A strong launch for Clayface ahead of the new movie, and Ben 10 continues to outperform as Dynamite Entertainment's best-performing comic book ever, alongside Image Comics' Transformers. Marvel has four in the top ten, so does DC. Image and Dynamite have one each. Find previous Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller Lists here.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestseller List

No Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1 Absolute Batman #22 DC Scott Snyder Werther Dell'edera 4.99 100 2 Absolute Catwoman #2 DC Che Grayson, Scott Snyder Bengal 4.99 64.0 3 Daredevil #4 Marvel Stephanie Phillips Lee Garbett 4.99 41.4 4 Clayface Celebrity Dirt #1 DC Jude Ellison S. Doyle Fran Galan 3.99 24.4 5 Transformers #34 Image Robert Kirkman Jason Howard, Mike Spicer 3.99 21.6 6 Ben 10 #3 Dynamite Joe Casey Robert Carey 4.99 19.8 7 Uncanny X-Men #31 Marvel Gail Simone Jim Towe 4.99 19.2 8 Barbara Gordon Breakout #3 DC Mariko Tamaki Amancay Nahuelpan 3.99 19.2 9 Black Cat #12 Marvel G. Willow Wilson Andres Genolet 4.99 16.6 10 Wolverine #23 Marvel Saladin Ahmed Julius Ohta 4.99 16.4

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Saturday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:

4 COLOR FANTASIES

A COMIC SHOP

ALTER EGO COMICS

ANYONE COMICS

ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA

ASH AVENUE COMICS

ATOMIC CITY COMICS

AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS

AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE

BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK

BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG

BIG BANG COMICS

BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES

BIG PLANET COMICS

BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA

BLERDS UNDERGROUND

BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE

BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE

BSI COMICS

CAB COMICS

CAPE AND COWL COMICS

CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS

CARLS CACTUS COMICS

CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE

CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!

CLOBBERIN' COMICS

CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING

COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE

COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE

COMIC EMPORIUM

COMIC QUEST

COMIC REALMS

COMICKAZE COMICS

COMICS ADVENTURE

COMICS CONSPIRACY

COMICS HEAVEN AB

COMIX CAFE

COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG

COMIX CONNECTION – YORK

COSMIC COMICS

COSMIC MONKEY COMICS

COY'S COMICS

CRUSH COMICS

CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY

CURRENT COMICS SALINAS

DICE & COMICS CAFE

DNA COMICS & GAMES

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER

DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON

DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET

DR. VOLT'S COMICS

DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS

DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES

ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES

EPIC COMICS

E-TOWN COMICS

EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES

FANTOM COMICS

FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES

FUNNY BUSINESS

FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF

GALACTIC GREG'S

GEEK GEEK NERD NERD

GREEN BRAIN COMICS

GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS

GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS

GUTTER POP COMICS

HELLO COMICS

HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN

HEROES & VILLAINS

HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES

HEROES FOR SALE

HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES

HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS

INVISIBLE JET COMICS

ISOTOPE

JPM COMICS & GAMES

K & J COMICS AND GAMES

KEY ELEMENTS COMICS

KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE

KINGSTON NEXUS

LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC

LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE

MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA

MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)

MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)

MEMORY LANE COMICS

MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE

MISSION: COMICS AND ART

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT

NOSTALGIA, INK

OILTOWN COMICS

PAPER ASYLUM

PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES

PERFECT STORM WEST

PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC

PITTSBURGH COMICS

POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM

PULP COMICS AND GAMES

RAD RAPTOR COMICS

ROBOT ZERO COMICS

SADDLE CITY COMICS

SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER

SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE

SAMURAI COMICS MESA

SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX

SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS

SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD

SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO

SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM

STARGAZER COMICS

STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA

SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES

SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES

SURPRISE COMICS

THE COLLECTIVE

THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE

THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE

THE COMIC DUDE SHOP

THE DANGER ROOM

THE DRAGONS LAIR

THE NERD STORE – UTAH

THE NERD STORE OREM

THE SECRET LAIR COMICS

ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH

WADE'S COMIC MADNESS

WONDERLAND COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA

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