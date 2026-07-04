Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, bestseller
Absolute & Batman: Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List
Absolute & Batman: The Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List, with Marvel and DC Comics filling the top ten
Article Summary
- Batman #11 tops the Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List, with DC also claiming No. 2.
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 finishes strong at No. 2, while Absolute Green Lantern slides to No. 10.
- Marvel dominates the Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List with Spider-Man, Punisher, FF, and Iron Man.
- X-Men United #5 charts high despite cancellation talk, as Deadman #2 posts record sales for the character.
DC Comics takes the top two with the new Batman and the final Absolute Martian Manhunter. But Marvel dominates this week's chart with Amazing Spider-Man, Punisher, FF, Iron Man, and even the supposedly-cancelled-with-issue-ten X-Men United, more evidence that a new relaunch is coming, as its sales are clearly strong. And while Deadman does better than any other Deadman comic book ever, Absolute Green Lantern is slipping down those charts… as Marvel Swimsuit is just in time for the hot weather. Find previous Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller Lists here.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestseller List
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Batman #11
|DC
|Matt Fraction
|Jorge Jiménez
|4.99
|100
|2
|Absolute Martian Manhunter #12
|DC
|Deniz Camp
|Javier Rodríguez
|4.99
|76.6
|3
|Amazing Spider-Man #32
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|Patrick Gleason
|4.99
|66.7
|4
|Marvel Swimsuit Special
|Marvel
|Cody Ziglar
|Pasqual Ferry
|5.99
|65.0
|5
|Punisher #6
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Jose Luis Soares
|4.99
|49.6
|6
|X-Men United #5
|Marvel
|Eve L. Ewing
|Eduardo Pansica
|4.99
|47.1
|7
|Fantastic Four #13
|Marvel
|Ryan North
|Andrea Sorrentino
|4.99
|44.5
|8
|Iron Man #7
|Marvel
|Joshua Williamson
|Carmen Carnero
|4.99
|44.0
|9
|Deadman #2
|DC
|W. Maxwell Prince
|Martín Morazzo
|3.99
|41.7
|10
|Absolute Green Lantern #16
|DC
|Al Ewing
|Sid Kotian
|4.99
|40.8
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Saturday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA