Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Speculator Corner, TV | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, cgc, ebay, hottest comics, jim lee, nick dragotta, scott snyder
Absolute Batman TV Show Showrun By Scott Snyder Blows Up Comics Prices
The announcement of a Scott Snyder-showrun Absolute Batman TV series has seen comic book prices boom on eBay to new heights
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman prices exploded after WB Animation and DC Studios announced an adult animated series showrun by Scott Snyder.
- Raw, unsigned Absolute Batman #1 copies quickly jumped from a $170 ceiling to fresh eBay sales at $195 and $200.
- The post tracks real-time Absolute Batman aftermarket spikes, from standard issues to signed variants and CGC 9.8 slabs.
- Collectors also pushed up Absolute Batman #20, foil editions, convention variants, and signed copies across the market.
The news that Absolute Batman is getting an adult animated series from WB Animation and DC Studios, revealed at the Annecy 2026 Animation Film Festival in France, with Scott Snyder as executive producer and showrunner, with Nick Dragotta also producing, has set the already extraordinary Absolute Batman aftermarket sales on fire today. Already the best-selling comic book in the direct market of comic book stores, with the most recent issue selling over half a million. Bleeding Cool has covered extraordinary aftermarket sales for Absolute Batman before, and it is a regular in our Top Ten Hottest Comics lists, but this will take it to a new level. Sales so far today, in the hours since it was announced, include three separate copies from separate sellers of the first issue, Absolute Batman #1, raw, unsigned, ungraded, and both selling today for $170 each. That had been the ceiling for recent sales of ungraded, unsigned copies, and they had sat unbought at that Buy It Now price. Well, they have all been bought now. Expect it to return to those previous heights and surpass them later today.
UPDATE: Another Absolute Batman #1 raw, unsigned, unslabbed just sold for $195, and then another for $200. You are seeing this happen in real time. This has now topped the heights for the comic set earlier this year. Will I be able to publish this article before it goes higher? I would say if you have a copy and were thinking of putting it up at a ludicrous price, today is the day. One lucky buyer swooped in and bought all issues 1:20 for $600, the lot. After all, an Absolute Batman #1 slabbed 9.8 and signed by Scott Snyder has just sold for $425.
Other sales today include Absolute Batman #20 Standard cover CGC 9.8 going for $250, an Absolute Batman #1 NYCC Foil Variant signed by Scott Snyder and Rachta Lin going for $225 unslabbed, an Absolute Batman #1 Jim Lee variant signed by Scott Snyder and Jim Lee, slabbed at 9.8 going for $200, and an unsigned one going for $180 and raw, unsigned for $130. An Absolute Batman #1 with the Mitch Gerads variant cover slabbed at 9.8 went for $175. And a Daniel Warren Absolute Batman #20 variant from Felix Art Studios just sold for $240, unsigned, unslabbed.
Other unslabbed, unsigned raw sales today include Absolute Batman #2 for $50, Absolute Batman #4 for $50, Absolute Batman #5 for $50, Absolute Batman #6 for $40, Absolute Batman #8 for $40, Absolute Batman #9 for $40, Absolute Batman #10 for $70, and an Absolute Batman #1 foil variant for $170. An Absolute Batman #9 slabbed 9.8 has sold for $110. And an Absolute Batman #1 9th print signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder, unslabbed, has just sold for $60. By the end of the day, all these sales will look rather low…