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Absolute Black Canary In The Daily LITG, 24th October 2026

Absolute Black Canary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Absolute Black Canary leads Bleeding Cool again, topping the site's most-read stories in the latest Daily LITG roundup.

DC January 2027 solicits with Absolute Black Canary headline a packed top ten alongside Marvel, Image, and TV news.

More highlights include Ike Perlmutter, Black Lightning, ThunderCats '85, and MCM London Comic Con coverage.

The Daily LITG also revisits past years' biggest stories and rounds up comic book industry birthdays for October 24.

Absolute Black Canary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Black Canary was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Paul Rabin And Mary Jane Return To Amazing Spider-Man, With Dylan…

LITG two years ago, not getting Absolute Aquaman

LITG three years ago, Black Widow as the New Venom

LITG four years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG five years ago – Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk?

LITG six years ago, Funko at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con@Home began properly with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels, while Rian Hughes got a boost from Grant Morrison.

LITG seven years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

Comic Book birthdays today

Xomic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Jeremy Day , creator of 3 In A Bed.

, creator of 3 In A Bed. Trevor Von Eeden , co-creator of Black Lightning.

, co-creator of Black Lightning. Aubrey Sitterson , writer on GI Joe.

, writer on GI Joe. John Chandler , creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.

, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth. Colleen Doran , comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.

, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital. Ricardo Villamonte , artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.

, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers. Pat Oliphant , editorial cartoonist.

, editorial cartoonist. Bob Greenberger , former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.

, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor. Helen Vesik , comics colourist.

, comics colourist. Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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