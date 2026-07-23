Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman

Absolute Catwoman #3 Will Be Two Weeks Late, Just So You Know

Absolute Catwoman #3 by Scott Snyder, Che Grayson and Bengal will be two weeks late, just so you know

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman #3 has been delayed two weeks, moving from August 12 to August 26, 2026.

Scott Snyder, Che Grayson and Bengal continue Selina Kyle’s Absolute Catwoman story with old allies causing chaos.

Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow’s Hand #1 still arrives September 9, spinning out of Absolute Catwoman.

Absolute Catwoman #4 remains set for October, keeping the wider Absolute Catwoman story and tie-ins on track.

As we have said before, if it weren't so popular, people wouldn't care so much. With that in mind, Absolute Catwoman #3 looks like it has slipped a couple of weeks from its scheduled date of the 12th of August all the way down to the 26th of August. Although no one has told Amazon yet.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. $4.99 8/12/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. $4.99 8/12/2026 ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #3 (OF 6)

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal

OLD CREW, NEW PROBLEMS! Selina Kyle's life is falling apart around her as members of her old crew, the Calicos, come crashing into her plans. Can the Catwoman open herself up to her old pack, or is she better off alone?

$3.99 8/26/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal OLD CREW, NEW PROBLEMS! Selina Kyle's life is falling apart around her as members of her old crew, the Calicos, come crashing into her plans. Can the Catwoman open herself up to her old pack, or is she better off alone? $3.99 8/26/2026 ABSOLUTE CASSANDRA CAIN THE SHADOWS HAND #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Che Grayson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Bengal

SPINNING OUT FROM ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN COMES THE ABSOLUTE DEMON'S HAND! Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. But out of the wreckage of what was left came Lady Shiva and her daughter, CASSANDRA CAIN. Learn the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin and how her story is one that is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle, Catwoman!

$4.99 9/9/2026

(W) Che Grayson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Bengal SPINNING OUT FROM ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN COMES THE ABSOLUTE DEMON'S HAND! Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. But out of the wreckage of what was left came Lady Shiva and her daughter, CASSANDRA CAIN. Learn the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin and how her story is one that is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle, Catwoman! $4.99 9/9/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

WITHOUT THE BADGE…WITHOUT HER FATHER…ABSOLUTE BAT ENTERS THE SCENE. In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons.

$4.99: 9/23/2026

Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 by Che Grayson and Matias Bergara is still scheduled for the 9th of September, and Absolute Catwoman #4 is still meant to come back for October. Maybe they've just decided to even out the services like London Transport does with buses… There'll be another one along in a minute. And we'll find out just how Absolute Cassandra Cain, Absolute Catwoman and Absolute Joker all tie in together.

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