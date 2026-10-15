Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged:

Absolute Catwoman To Extend Into 2027… But Only Because It's Late

Absolute Catwoman by Scott Snyder, Che Grayson and Bengal to extend into 2027... but only because it's late

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman now stretches into 2027 as DC delays issues #5 and #6, extending the miniseries beyond 2026.

Absolute Catwoman #4 still lands on November 4, but later issues slip by weeks from their original release dates.

Issue #5 moves to December 23 and Absolute Catwoman #6 to January 27, marking a notable schedule slide for DC.

Scott Snyder, Che Grayson and Bengal’s Absolute Catwoman remains a key Absolute line title despite the late rollout.

Previously, I reported on Bleeding Cool that Absolute Catwoman #4 and Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M had slipped their DC Comics schedules slightly. While Absolute Batman #25 still holds firm to its Halloween date, before taking a two-month break.

Well, it seems Absolute Catwoman is slipping further. Absolute Catwoman #4 is still on the 4th of November, but Absolute Catwoman #5 has slipped six weeks from the 11th of November to the 23rd of December, and Absolute Catwoman #6 has slipped five weeks from the 23rd of December to the 27th of January. It may not have extended into an ongoing series, but it has found a new way to publish issues in 2027… normally this kind of lateness might not warrant a headline, but it is on one of the pillars that the Absolute Batman Industry sits.

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #4 (OF 6)

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal

CENTRAL CITY OVERRUN WITH HORRORS! Selina Kyle and the Calicos join forces for one last heist to find the Yarn before Cassandra Cain and the League of Shadows do. With their futures hanging in the balance, it'll require more than just top-of-the-line gear to get their hands on the world's most powerful supercomputer. $4.99 11/4/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal CENTRAL CITY OVERRUN WITH HORRORS! Selina Kyle and the Calicos join forces for one last heist to find the Yarn before Cassandra Cain and the League of Shadows do. With their futures hanging in the balance, it'll require more than just top-of-the-line gear to get their hands on the world's most powerful supercomputer. $4.99 11/4/2026 ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #5 (OF 6)

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal

A RACE AGAINST THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS! After the heist in China, Selina and the Calicos race Cassandra Cain and her League of Shadows to secure the powerful artificial intelligence simply known as the Yarn. Whoever gets there first will be able to rewrite their place in history! $4.99 12/23/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal A RACE AGAINST THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS! After the heist in China, Selina and the Calicos race Cassandra Cain and her League of Shadows to secure the powerful artificial intelligence simply known as the Yarn. Whoever gets there first will be able to rewrite their place in history! $4.99 12/23/2026 ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #6 (OF 6)

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal

SELINA KYLE'S FUTURE IN THE PALM OF HER HAND! Selina's world turned completely upside down when the Calicos came crashing back into her life thanks to Holly Robinson and her pursuit of the Yarn. But when the dust settles, will Catwoman return to the path she dreamed about or will she go a new way? $4.99 1/27/2027

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!