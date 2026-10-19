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Absolute Cyborg In Absolute Flash #20 Teasing More Absolute Spoilers

Absolute Cyborg in Absolute Flash #20 by Jeff Lemire and Haining teasing more Absolute Universe Spoilers...

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Flash spoilers reveal Victor Stone debuts as Absolute Cyborg in issue #20, joining Wally inside Ray Palmer’s Ant Farm.
  • Absolute Flash #20-22 sets up Atom and Cyborg as key allies while Wally targets Eleonore Thawne and H.I.V.E.
  • Ray Palmer’s research appears tied to the Omega particle lore from Absolute Evil, expanding major Absolute Universe secrets.
  • Vic Stone’s Omega experiments in DC continuity hint Absolute Flash spoilers may be building toward a multiversal bridge.

We've known that Victor Stone will be appearing in the Absolute Universe, starting with Absolute Flash #20, out this Wednesday by Jeff Lemire and Haining. It has been teased in designs, covers and solicitation details, as seen below…

Absolute Teen Titans Announced, Starting With Cyborg
SDCC Screencap
  • ABSOLUTE FLASH #20
    (W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles
    MEET THE ABSOLUTE ATOM! After his near-death experience in Iron Heights, the Flash is taken into the subatomic realm of Ray Palmer, a.k.a. the Absolute Atom. But the Atom is not the only new hero Wally is about to encounter as he wanders the halls of Ray's miniaturized lab The Ant Farm. Meet Victor Stone, CYBORG! $4.99 10/21/2026
  • ABSOLUTE FLASH #21
    (W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles
    CAN RAY PALMER BE TRUSTED? The Microverse is a dangerous place, and with Wally still recovering from his run-in with Hunter Zolomon, it's up to Linda and Grodd to navigate their best path forward. And even though Ray Palmer saved them, does he actually want to help them, or are they all simply a new thing for him to experiment on? $4.99 11/18/2026
  • ABSOLUTE FLASH #22
    (W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles
    KICKING THE H.I.V.E.! With Ray Palmer and Vic Stone's help, Wally is ready to take on Eleonore Thawne and find his father. But it won't be that simple when the Flash learns of Thawne's massive facility known as H.I.V.E. It's chock-full of science super weapons, and all of them are trained on the young speedster! $4.99 12/16/2026

As well as following up on the appearance of the Absolute Atom, Ray Palmer, who has been teased for a few issues…

Absolute Flash #15 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles
Absolute Flash #14 by Jeff Lemire and Haining

…including by the Absolute Mirror Master, who can cross from the Absolute Universe to the DC Comics Universe too…

Absolute Flash
Absolute Flash #15 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles

And then appearing on the final page of Absolute Flash #19…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

…and the cover to Absolute Flash #20…

Cover image for Absolute Flash #20
Absolute Flash #20 by Jeff Lemire and Haining

And the preview as well, giving us a bit of an origin.

What Ray Palmer is explaining here is what we learned in Absolute Evil… as spoken by The Joker.

Absolute Green Lantern, Evil, Superman And Jus
Absolute Evil #1 by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

The Omega particle of Darkseid, the focus of the DC's K.O. series and impact. And the Absolute Joker can prove it with science. Or with magic.

Absolute Green Lantern, Evil, Superman And Jus
Absolute Evil #1 by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

It appears that they may be the same thing. There is something at the heart of creation which they are only starting to be aware of, these small humans…

Absolute Green Lantern, Evil, Superman And Jus
Absolute Evil #1 by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

Justice is status quo. Justice is the preserved order. Justice is the natural way of things. And when you look at it in those terms…

Absolute Green Lantern, Evil, Superman And Jus
Absolute Evil #1 by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

This is how the world is. And that is their justice. Which means there could only be one name for this team fighting for the very nature of reality to be preserved for their personal benefit.

Absolute Green Lantern, Evil, Superman And Jus
Absolute Evil #1 by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

Welcome to the Justice League, folks. As the real name of this one-shot is revealed, as promised. And will continue in the new Absolute Justice event for 2027.

Absolute Green Lantern, Evil, Superman And Jus
Absolute Evil #1 by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

And it looks like Ray Palmer may have been part of this research in the Absolute Universe. So the news that he may be involved with the origins of the Absolute Cyborg…

Absolute Spoilers For Absolute Green Arrow #6
Absolute Flash #20 by Jeff Lemire and Haining

Well, that may not be entirely welcome news….

Absolute Spoilers For Absolute Green Arrow #6
Absolute Flash #20 by Jeff Lemire and Haining

Notably, Vic Stone, the Cyborg in the DC Universe and a member of the Titans, has also been messing with Omega Particles, creating a new Heart of Omega… might they be about to build a bridge?

DC K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez
DC's K.O. #5 by Joshua Williamson and Xermanico
DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

It's all coming together… and it begins on Wednesday with Absolute Flash #20!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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