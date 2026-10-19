Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Absolute Justice, cyborg, Omega Particle

Absolute Cyborg In Absolute Flash #20 Teasing More Absolute Spoilers

Absolute Cyborg in Absolute Flash #20 by Jeff Lemire and Haining teasing more Absolute Universe Spoilers...

Article Summary Absolute Flash spoilers reveal Victor Stone debuts as Absolute Cyborg in issue #20, joining Wally inside Ray Palmer’s Ant Farm.

Absolute Flash #20-22 sets up Atom and Cyborg as key allies while Wally targets Eleonore Thawne and H.I.V.E.

Ray Palmer’s research appears tied to the Omega particle lore from Absolute Evil, expanding major Absolute Universe secrets.

Vic Stone’s Omega experiments in DC continuity hint Absolute Flash spoilers may be building toward a multiversal bridge.

We've known that Victor Stone will be appearing in the Absolute Universe, starting with Absolute Flash #20, out this Wednesday by Jeff Lemire and Haining. It has been teased in designs, covers and solicitation details, as seen below…

ABSOLUTE FLASH #20

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles

MEET THE ABSOLUTE ATOM! After his near-death experience in Iron Heights, the Flash is taken into the subatomic realm of Ray Palmer, a.k.a. the Absolute Atom. But the Atom is not the only new hero Wally is about to encounter as he wanders the halls of Ray's miniaturized lab The Ant Farm. Meet Victor Stone, CYBORG! $4.99 10/21/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles MEET THE ABSOLUTE ATOM! After his near-death experience in Iron Heights, the Flash is taken into the subatomic realm of Ray Palmer, a.k.a. the Absolute Atom. But the Atom is not the only new hero Wally is about to encounter as he wanders the halls of Ray's miniaturized lab The Ant Farm. Meet Victor Stone, CYBORG! $4.99 10/21/2026 ABSOLUTE FLASH #21

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles

CAN RAY PALMER BE TRUSTED? The Microverse is a dangerous place, and with Wally still recovering from his run-in with Hunter Zolomon, it's up to Linda and Grodd to navigate their best path forward. And even though Ray Palmer saved them, does he actually want to help them, or are they all simply a new thing for him to experiment on? $4.99 11/18/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles CAN RAY PALMER BE TRUSTED? The Microverse is a dangerous place, and with Wally still recovering from his run-in with Hunter Zolomon, it's up to Linda and Grodd to navigate their best path forward. And even though Ray Palmer saved them, does he actually want to help them, or are they all simply a new thing for him to experiment on? $4.99 11/18/2026 ABSOLUTE FLASH #22

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles

KICKING THE H.I.V.E.! With Ray Palmer and Vic Stone's help, Wally is ready to take on Eleonore Thawne and find his father. But it won't be that simple when the Flash learns of Thawne's massive facility known as H.I.V.E. It's chock-full of science super weapons, and all of them are trained on the young speedster! $4.99 12/16/2026

As well as following up on the appearance of the Absolute Atom, Ray Palmer, who has been teased for a few issues…

…including by the Absolute Mirror Master, who can cross from the Absolute Universe to the DC Comics Universe too…

And then appearing on the final page of Absolute Flash #19…

…and the cover to Absolute Flash #20…

And the preview as well, giving us a bit of an origin.

What Ray Palmer is explaining here is what we learned in Absolute Evil… as spoken by The Joker.

The Omega particle of Darkseid, the focus of the DC's K.O. series and impact. And the Absolute Joker can prove it with science. Or with magic.

It appears that they may be the same thing. There is something at the heart of creation which they are only starting to be aware of, these small humans…

Justice is status quo. Justice is the preserved order. Justice is the natural way of things. And when you look at it in those terms…

This is how the world is. And that is their justice. Which means there could only be one name for this team fighting for the very nature of reality to be preserved for their personal benefit.

Welcome to the Justice League, folks. As the real name of this one-shot is revealed, as promised. And will continue in the new Absolute Justice event for 2027.

And it looks like Ray Palmer may have been part of this research in the Absolute Universe. So the news that he may be involved with the origins of the Absolute Cyborg…

Well, that may not be entirely welcome news….

Notably, Vic Stone, the Cyborg in the DC Universe and a member of the Titans, has also been messing with Omega Particles, creating a new Heart of Omega… might they be about to build a bridge?

It's all coming together… and it begins on Wednesday with Absolute Flash #20!

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