Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #27, damian wayne

Absolute Damian Wayne Gets A Colour Change For Absolute Batman #27

Absolute Damian Wayne Gets A Slight Colour Change For Absolute Batman #27 from Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta in February 2027

Article Summary Absolute Damian Wayne gets a slight colour change on the Absolute Batman #27 cover, hinting at an updated February 2027 reveal.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta launch The Demon Child in Absolute Batman #27, picking up the cliffhanger from issue #25.

The story points to Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle’s child as the Absolute Universe take on Damian Wayne and his classic legacy.

DC’s new listings for Absolute Batman #27 sharpen speculation around the baby’s identity ahead of the series’ 2027 return.

Earlier this week, Scott Snyder revealed the Nick Dragotta cover to Absolute Batman #27, returning to the cliffhanger set up in Absolute Batman #25 that showed a pregnant Selina Kyle waking up Bruce Wayne. The cover suggests that some time has passed… One Year Later, maybe? For a new storyline, The Demon Child, mirroring the storylines that Neal Adams and then Grant Morrison had set up with Damian Wayne, child of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul. The suggestion is that, in the Absolute Universe, this is the child of Selina and Bruce and, given the title, may well be the Absolute Damian Wayne. However, it was noted that the child was rather white, and given the ethnicity of the Absolute Catwoman, that was unusual. Unless, of course, the father was someone like Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, who clearly has some odd DNA, especially considering the laughter in the background. But it seems that the listing of the comic in question has changed. And a slight change to the cover palette. Original on the left, current on the right…

To be honest, Damian Wayne has a history of this kind of thing, whichever universe he is in; some folks do seem to forget the ethnicity of his mother, whoever he is… to recap, Absolute Batman #25 ended with the heavily pregnant Selina Kyle approaching Bruce Wayne.

While Absolute Batman #26 tells the story of Barbara Wayne as The Bat in the Absolute Universe, Scott Snyder said, "Coming to ABSOLUTE BATMAN in 2027 from me and Nick Dragotta: The Demon Child."

ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 12/16/2026

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #26

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Cliff Chiang (CA) Nick Dragotta

ENTER THE BAT! Barbara Gordon's obsession with solving her father's murder brings her deeper and deeper into the horrors lying beneath Gotham City and the evil forces who put them here. The more she uncovers, the more she connects the dots to motives and to her and her father's past, digging up the dirt on his murder…and their future. A future revealed at the end of the issue that leaves your jaw on the floor. $4.99 1/13/2027

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #27

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN RETURNS! After the incredible cliffhanger in issue #25, superstars Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta pick up where we left off…and you won't believe what else is in store. [THE DEMON CHILD] starts here! $4.99 2/10/2027

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