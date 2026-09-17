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Absolute DC Comics At NYCC With Booths, Signings, Panels & Exclusives

Absolute DC Comics at New York Comic Con next month with booths, signings, panels and exclusives

I ran a bunch of DC Comics' NYCC plans over the weekend, which suddenly appeared coincidentally on all manner of other websites in a similar fashion. But now DC Comics has made almost all of it official, for Booth #4365 as well as DC's new 360° cosplay photo installation next door at Booth #4657. They will reuse much of their San Diego Comic-Con 2026 booth, celebrating the nineteen fifties, as part of their decade-by-decade run through a hundred years of comics publishing until they lose their big trademarks.

DC's Vertigo + Black Label Panel Step beyond the boundaries of the core DC Universe and into the worlds of DC Vertigo and DC Black Label. Join award-winning comic book creators for a look at the stories redefining horror, crime, fantasy, sci-fi, and genres that refuse to fit the mold. Expect exclusive announcements, first looks, and surprises as DC showcases its boldest graphic storytelling. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy . Thursday, October 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Room 409

Step beyond the boundaries of the core DC Universe and into the worlds of DC Vertigo and DC Black Label. Join award-winning comic book creators for a look at the stories redefining horror, crime, fantasy, sci-fi, and genres that refuse to fit the mold. Expect exclusive announcements, first looks, and surprises as DC showcases its boldest graphic storytelling. Moderated by DC executive editor . Thursday, October 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Room 409 DC's Absolute Universe Panel Celebrate the phenomenon of DC's Absolute Universe with the writers and artists shaping comics' most talked-about titles. Get the latest news, exclusive reveals, announcements, and behind-the-scenes insight into the stories and characters captivating readers across the Absolute line. Whether you're already a devoted reader or curious about what comes next, this is a can't-miss panel for Absolute fans. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy and DC group editor Katie Kubert . Friday, October 9, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Room 405

Celebrate the phenomenon of DC's Absolute Universe with the writers and artists shaping comics' most talked-about titles. Get the latest news, exclusive reveals, announcements, and behind-the-scenes insight into the stories and characters captivating readers across the Absolute line. Whether you're already a devoted reader or curious about what comes next, this is a can't-miss panel for Absolute fans. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy and DC group editor . Friday, October 9, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Room 405 DC's Next Level & Beyond Panel Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Join acclaimed and award-winning creators for news, announcements, and exclusive reveals from the newest titles expanding the DC Universe. From breakthrough new series to the next chapter for fan-favorite characters, get a first look at what's ahead for DC's growing Next Level line. Moderated by DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins . Saturday, October 10, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Room 409

Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Join acclaimed and award-winning creators for news, announcements, and exclusive reveals from the newest titles expanding the DC Universe. From breakthrough new series to the next chapter for fan-favorite characters, get a first look at what's ahead for DC's growing Next Level line. Moderated by DC editor-in-chief . Saturday, October 10, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Room 409 DC's Jim Lee & Friends Panel At this year's New York Comic Con, DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer Jim Lee will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals, and special guests, along with great conversations with top comics creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Moderated by Jim Lee. Saturday, October 10, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Room 405

At this year's New York Comic Con, DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals, and special guests, along with great conversations with top comics creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Moderated by Jim Lee. Saturday, October 10, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Room 405 DC's YA Phenomenon — Teen Titans: Together Panel Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo, the creative team behind DC's bestselling Teen Titans graphic novel series, for the final stop on their Teen Titans: Together tour. Celebrate the epic conclusion to the beloved series as Garcia and Picolo discuss bringing Raven, Beast Boy, Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, and the Titans to life, share behind-the-scenes stories, answer fan questions, and look ahead to their next project together: Young Justice. Bring your Teen Titans cosplay and join us for a celebration of friendship, fandom, and the heroes that brought readers together. Sunday, October 11, 12:15-1:00 p.m., Room 406.3

DC will be selling limited printings of special-edition foil covers with new art by Bill Sienkiewicz for

A foil Absolute Batman #1 with new art by Bill Sienkiewicz

A foil Absolute Wonder Woman #1 with new art by Bill Sienkiewicz

A foil Absolute Superman #1 with new art by Bill Sienkiewicz

A foil Absolute Catwoman #1 cover by Ben Oliver

A foil Absolute Green Arrow #1 cover by Jeff Spokes

A foil Lanterns #1 Special Edition wraparound cover by Ryan Benjamin

A foil Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 cover by Leirix

Afoil Batman #1 cover by Mahmud Asrar

Afoil Lobo #1 cover by Dan Panosian

A foil Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 Facsimile cover by Frank Miller

A foil DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1 cover by Min Ho Kim,

DC will also be offering exclusive hardcover editions, all with connecting art by Mark Spears across their dust jackets

Absolute Batman Vol. 1: The Zoo

Absolute Superman Vol. 1: The Last Dust of Krypton

Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon

Batman Vol. 1: Daylight with a Bat-Symbol dust jacket

DC K.O. with a dustjacket by Javi Fernández featuring Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman

featuring Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman DC Shop Exclusives

Limited-edition Lanterns replica rings

Light-up Lanterns replica power battery keychains

T-shirts and hats, including a Clayface in-universe band tour T-shirt, as well as for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Green Arrow, Nightwing, Krypto the Superdog, Supergirl, Lobo, and more.

Mattel: DC Booth at Noon ET on Thursday, October 8: reveal of the first-ever Mattel DC Collector item.

DC Booth at Noon ET on Thursday, October 8: reveal of the first-ever Mattel DC Collector item. LEGO version of the most iconic villain from the Batman franchise, The DC Booth will also showcase three new LEGO vehicles from the Batman franchise for fans of all ages, including an iconic villain vehicle. Fans of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will have the chance to learn about unlocks available in the latest sets.

version of the most iconic villain from the Batman franchise, The DC Booth will also showcase three new LEGO vehicles from the Batman franchise for fans of all ages, including an iconic villain vehicle. Fans of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will have the chance to learn about unlocks available in the latest sets. Shoe Palace: an Absolute Batman Set and an Absolute Wonder Woman Set. Each set is dedicated to its respective character and includes a limited-edition comic, 5×7 Upper Deck card, a character-specific T-shirt, and collectible pins. Featuring artwork from artists Nick Dragotta for Absolute Batman and Hayden Sherman for Absolute Wonder Woman

an Absolute Batman Set and an Absolute Wonder Woman Set. Each set is dedicated to its respective character and includes a limited-edition comic, 5×7 Upper Deck card, a character-specific T-shirt, and collectible pins. Featuring artwork from artists for Absolute Batman and for Absolute Wonder Woman Upper Deck: the recently released Platinum: DC set.. Sets highlighting Batman and Superman will also be available for purchase

the recently released Platinum: DC set.. Sets highlighting Batman and Superman will also be available for purchase DC Universe Online: Wrath of the Worldkillers: Exclusive posters featuring the cover art, drawn by Belén Ortega , with a secret code inside, redeemable for a free in-game Kryptonian reward.

Wrath of the Worldkillers: Exclusive posters featuring the cover art, drawn by , with a secret code inside, redeemable for a free in-game Kryptonian reward. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood : Superman Experience at the DC Booth. Guests can pose for photos with Superman and Krypto in front of an immersive Fortress of Solitude–inspired backdrop.

: Superman Experience at the DC Booth. Guests can pose for photos with Superman and Krypto in front of an immersive Fortress of Solitude–inspired backdrop. DC Universe Infinite: convention-exclusive bundle for fans who want to subscribe to the ULTRA Tier

One year of DCUI ULTRA

DCUI ULTRA Pin

Member-exclusive Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 glow-in-the-dark variant by Frank Cho

Convention-exclusive Absolute Martian Manhunter pin set

DC GO! Runway to Ruin lanyard and badge set

DC GO! Runway to Ruin pin set

DC Community

Booth attendees who show proof of DC Official Discord server membership during the daily activation will receive a con-exclusive poster of Scottie Young 's Lobo #1 variant cover, DC GO! pins, and a Teen Titans "TT" pin (available while supplies last).

's Lobo #1 variant cover, DC GO! pins, and a Teen Titans "TT" pin (available while supplies last). DC Official Discord members who have unlocked the Teen Titans ARG will receive a NYCC-exclusive Teen Titans patch.

The DC Official Cosplay Meetup, South Concourse of the Javits Center on Friday, October 9 at 1 p.m.

While all signings are free to NYCC attendees, signings will follow DC's new digital queuing and each are limited to 100 attendees.

THURSDAY

11:00 a.m. — Jock

12:00 p.m. — Joshua Williamson , Dan Mora (Superman)

, (Superman) 02:00 p.m. — Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps)

(Green Lantern Corps) 04:00 p.m. — Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, Jock (Absolute Batman)

FRIDAY

10:00 a.m. — Mark Spears

11:00 a.m. — Shea Fontana (DC Superhero Girls)

(DC Superhero Girls) 12:00 p.m. — Bilquis Evely , Mat Lopes (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow)

, (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) 02:00 p.m. — Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, Che Grayson , Frank Tieri , Francesco Francavilla (Absolute Universe)

, , (Absolute Universe) 03:00 p.m. — Hayden Sherman, Jason Aaron , Juan Ferreyra , Al Ewing , Belén Ortega, Nick Robles , Pornsak Pichetshote , Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Universe)

, , , Belén Ortega, , , (Absolute Universe) 04:00 p.m. — Matt Fraction (Batman)

(Batman) 05:00 p.m. — Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes)

SATURDAY

10:00 a.m. — Batman of Two Worlds w/ Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Matt Fraction, Javi Fernández, Frank Martin

12:00 p.m. — Stephanie Williams , Jamal Campbell , Deniz Camp , Javier Rodríguez (Next Level)

, , , (Next Level) 02:00 p.m. — Michael Walsh , James Harren (Next Level)

, (Next Level) 03:00 p.m. — Jim Lee

04:00 p.m. — Jim Lee & Friends

05:00 p.m. — Rafael Grampá, Mat Lopes (Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham)

SUNDAY

10:00 a.m. — Azie Tesfai (You're a Superhero)

(You're a Superhero) 02:00 p.m. — Kami Garcia, Gabriel Picolo (Teen Titans: Together)

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