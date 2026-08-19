Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Superman

Absolute Debuts As Absolute Flash Crosses Over With Absolute Superman

Absolute Debuts as Absolute Flash #18 Crosses Over with Absolute Superman (Absolute Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Flash #18 unleashes chaos in Central City as Wally West faces Absolute Debuts.

Ralph and Sue Dibny return in Absolute Flash.

Absolute Flash crosses over with Absolute Superman as Brainiac appears, expanding DC's Absolute Universe stakes.

A possible Absolute reveal shocks Absolute Flash.

Absolute Flash #18 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles, published by DC Comics today, brings in a number of DC Comics characters making their Absolute debuts, or given new takes on those who already joined. Ralph and Sue Dibny, The Elongated Man and his wife in the classic DC Universe, were introduced in Absolute Flash #4, running a youth centre, and from whom Wally West seeks refuge in today's issue.

As Central City is under attack from the Big Bads, and Ralph Dibny finally lives up to his classic name… maybe not in the way anyone wanted.

And takes Sue Dibny with him. And it's all down to an attack involving Agent Zolomon of the Department of Extranormal Affairs in the Absolute Universe.

And yes, that's Hunter Zolomon, the Absolute Universe version of Zoom or the second Reverse-Flash. In the DC Universe, Hunter Zolomon is the son of a serial killer, inspired to become a criminologist and psychologist who joins the FBI, later working with Keystone City's Metahumans Unit, becoming a friend of Wally West. Using the Cosmic Treadmill to turn back time, he becomes Zoom and the new Reverse Flash. However, this Hunter Zolomon has a different story.

And we also get the Absolute debut of Mister Bones, Director Bones of the DEO. In the DC Universe, a low-level villain whose mother was given experimental mutagenic drugs, seeing him resemble a skeleton, he reformed and joined the Infinity Inc, then later the DEO. Here, rather than looking like a skeleton, he has a skull-like birthmark across his face, and a hair fade that matches…

…and as we whizz past an Absolute Green Lantern reference, we also learn more about this Hunter Zolomon…

Okay, we learn something, with aspects redacted even on the printed page… for now at least. Hunter Zolomon has brief time-travel abilities, handy against a speedster, though the source of these abilities remains a mystery. And we also gain the Absolute Superman crossover we were teased last issue…

… as Brainaic enters the room. And we get another Absolute Universe debut… maybe…

Is this Abra Kadabra, a classic Silver Age antagonist of The Flash, originally from the 64th century, at a time when science had made stage magic obsolete, and wanting an audience, using a hypnotic device that makes people applaud and controls them in many other ways. Looks like that power has now extended on a molecular level… poor Ralph and Sue… Absolute Flash #18 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles is published today by DC Comics.

Absolute Flash #18 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles

Central City is thrown into chaos as DEO Agent Hunter Zolomon comes to town. Can Wally protect his new home and friends, or will the young hero finally be captured? $4.99 8/19/26

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